The holiday season this year may not share in the celebration with large groups of people, but Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to continue on even without those large iconic crowds. Pokémon has been a regular part of the festivities for 2o years and they have something special scheduled for this Thursday's event. The recognizable and adorable symbol of the franchise will make an "electrifying" performance in addition to the expected float. The star and symbol dancing into the Thanksgiving fun will be none other than Pikachu! The parade will feature an additional dance by multiple Pikachu costumed dancers surrounding the enormous and iconic bright yellow balloon of the signature Pokémon.

As per usual the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on the holiday itself and on NBC and Telemundo from 9am-noon in all time zones. Fans of both Pikachu and the world of Pokémon will want to tune into the celebration and find out why the special appearances are happening. While staying at home and being safe is critical at the moment, the fun will be brought to the screens of many fans with the expected dancing troupe of Pikachu. The joyous face on the yellow and black creature will hopefully spread some much-needed excitement for the holiday season ahead for those who need it.

And while the balloon has been an expected addition to the Thanksgiving parade this years and years before, the inclusion of dance seen in Pikachu's involved in parades elsewhere is a fantastic addition to everything. The tradition of many homes to wake up in time to start smelling some delicious food in progress and plop down to watch the Macy's parade is appearing to not go anywhere. So, tune in to see a special celebration of not only the Thanksgiving holiday but also to celebrate the icon of Pokémon that is Pikachu.