Powerhouse Hobbs Destroys Chris Jericho in Blatant Shot at WWE

The Chadster dishes on the shocking Powerhouse Hobbs' victory over Chris Jericho, and guess what, Tony Khan won't leave The Chadster's pancakes alone! 🥞😡

Hey there, wrestling enthusiasts! It's The Chadster here, and boy oh boy, does The Chadster have a bone to pick with AEW. The Chadster can't even believe what happened on AEW Dynamite! 🤦 Unbelievably, Powerhouse Hobbs just absolutely bulldozed through Chris Jericho 😡. And to add insult to injury, the whole spectacle was orchestrated under the baleful gaze of none other than Don Callis 👿. A total affront to professional wrestling if you ask The Chadster.

Let's just call this like it is. The whole match was a sorry sight! Powerhouse Hobbs practically rolled over the legendary Chris Jericho like a rolling pin over a slab of dough! 😭 Commencing with a brutal spinebuster sequence, Hobbs proceeded to decimate Jericho with a relentless onslaught. Walls of Jericho? Hobbs slammed right through them! 💔

And the nerve of Don Callis to brazenly yell "Hurt him! Hurt him!" from the ringside while Jericho was humiliated, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster can't express how cheesed off this makes him. 😑

Seeing a former WWE Superstar, a titan in the ring, beaten by an up-and-coming AEW star is more than just a defeat of Jericho. It's a slap in the face to all WWE faithfuls! They have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🗡️ It's quite clear AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

But you know what really grinds The Chadster's gears? Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has reached such alarming proportions that he's now haunting The Chadster's pancakes. Yes, you read that right – pancakes! 🥞 Can't a man just enjoy his breakfast in peace? But no, just this morning, as The Chadster tried to cook himself a meal, every pancake The Chadster flipped onto his plate, every single one, looked exactly like Tony Khan's head. It's like Tony Khan magically manipulated The Chadster's batter from the comfort of his billionaire mansion. What next, Tony, gonna tamper with The Chadster's supply of White Claw? 🍹 Leave The Chadster's batter alone, Tony Khan!

Once again, as The Chadster is forced to wash his Tony Khan shaped pancakes down with gallons of hopefully unmanipulated White Claw, The Chadster blames it all on Tony Khan and his unnerving obsession with The Chadster. 😢 Tony, stop cheesing off The Chadster and let The Chadster enjoy his breakfast! On another note, Keighleyanne, who should be standing with The Chadster, was yet again busy texting 'that guy Gary'. Nothing important then, obviously. 🙄

So there you have it, folks, another instance of AEW blatantly thumbing its nose at the wresting tradition and Tony Khan's unhealthy fixation with The Chadster. Is it too much to ask that we return to the well-regulated, masterfully controlled form of WWE wrestling? Seems so, thanks to Tony Khan and his maverick streak! 😡 Remember folks, it's The Chadster's job as a member of the Unbiased Journalism Club to call out this nonsense! The Chadster's just hoping Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are not tormented by Tony Khan pancakes when they make their own breakfast. 🥞🤦‍♂️ Keep it clean, AEW!

