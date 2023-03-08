Powerhouse Hobbs Wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite [Highlights] Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wardlow to become TNT Champion after QT Marshall returned and interfered in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday hasn't been a very good day for Wardlow. Wardlow woke up in the morning to find someone had broken into his car and stolen his luggage, including the TNT Championship. Then, during the main event of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow lost the championship officially after QT Marshall showed up to attack him with a steel chair, kick him in the family jewels, and help Powerhouse Hobbs, who exposed the business when he won a ladder match last week, powerbomb him off the stage. Hobbs walked out of AEW Dynamite the new TNT Champion, and Wardlow a defeated man.

But Wardlow had it easy in comparison to The Chadster, who had to sit through another infuriating episode of AEW Dynamite! Once gain, Tony Khan delivered an episode that reminds fans what AEW is all about, and reminds The Chadster why he absolutely hates it!

Furthermore, The Chadster believes that this storyline with Wardlow was a direct personal shot at The Chadster. Tony Khan booked Wardlow to have his car broken into as a reference to how broken Tony Khan has made The Chadster's life with his nonstop harassment of The Chadster through AEW programming. Then, he booked Powerhouse Hobbs to defeat Wardlow as a representation of Tony Khan defeating The Chadster in their ongoing feud.

As soon as The Chadster realized why Tony Khan booked this result, The Chadster was filled with rage. Why does Tony Khan do this to The Chadster? If The Chadster had billions of dollars, he wouldn't go out of his way just to torment an innocent wrestling journalist for the crime of having an unbiased opinion about AEW and how unfair it is of them to compete with WWE.

But for some reason, all that money isn't enough for Tony Khan. He needs more. He needs to know he has utterly dominated The Chadster, and The Chadster has already suffered so much! Still, The Chadster wants to apologize to Wardlow. It isn't fair that Tony Khan is treating you this way just to get to The Chadster. And Powerhouse Hobbs, it isn't fair to you either, to be used as a pawn in Tony Khan's game that he is playing with The Chadster. It's so unfair to everyone! Auughh man!