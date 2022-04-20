Prehistoric Planet: Apple TV+ Series Stomps Onto Screens This May

Prehistoric Planet is a new epic mini-series debuting on Apple TV+ next month over five days that will take a look at the planet 66 million years ago, with a special focus on the dinosaurs that roamed the Earth then. The series will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and executive produced by Jon Favreau & Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit ("Planet Earth"). It also features a theme song from iconic composer Hans Zimmer.

Prehistoric Planet Riding Those Jurassic World Coattails

Rolling out with one new episode per day, Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. This series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book). Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds, and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, Prehistoric Planet brings Earth's history to life like never before. Prehistoric Planet is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios. Executive producers are Favreau and Gunton. Theme by Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anze Rozman, and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

It feels like one of these dinosaur event series comes out every time there is a new Jurassic World film about to hit theaters. This time though, the pedigree is there for sure, and who isn't in the mood to watch dinosaurs? I am literally always in the mood to watch them stomp around, only watching this we will actually learn something. Prehistoric Planet will debut across five nights starting on May 23rd on Apple TV+.