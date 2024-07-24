Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, cbs, cnn, donald trump, fox, Joe Biden, joseph biden, kamala harris, msnbc, nbc

President Biden to U.S. Voters: "History Is In Your Hands" (VIDEO)

After announcing on Sunday he would no longer serve as the 2024 Democratic nominee, President Joseph Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday.

Following weeks of a media tug-of-war between those in the Democratic Party who wanted him to fight on and those who wanted him to step down for the good of the nation, President Joseph Biden announced on Sunday that he was stepping down and would not be the nominee to take on Donald Trump and J.D. Vance for The White House this fall. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in a letter that was also posted on social media. Though promising to speak to the nation later in the week, President Biden wasted little time making it clear who should be at the top of the ticket.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this," President Biden wrote in a separate post shortly after his original letter went live on Sunday, making it clear that Vice-President Kamala Harris was his choice to defeat Trump/Vance.

In the 24 hours after the news hit and she vowed to earn and win the nomination, VP Harris had earned endorsements from a large chunk of the party, a whole lot of unions, and many more. The big donors found their check-writing pens again because her campaign took in around $90M – setting a record. And with the Democratic National Convention not until next month, VP Harris already has enough verbal commitments in terms of delegates to clinch the nomination. Meanwhile, President Biden took to The White House's Oval Office on Wednesday night for an address to the nation to share that he was stepping down for the sake of Democracy and the nation's future – seeing the need "to pass the torch to a new generation" as "the best way to unite our nation."

Once again, President Biden made it clear who the person was he was passing the torch to. "Now, in just a few months, the American people choose the course of America's future," President Biden said. "I made my choice. I made my views known. I would like to thank our great Vice-President, Kamala Harris. She experienced. She's tough. She's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people." You can check out the approximately 11-minute speech in the video at the top of the post, where President Biden also lists his agenda for his remaining six months in office – including Supreme Court reform, gun control, defending abortion rights and citizens' right to vote, and more. In addition, we have a look at some of the news networks' coverage.

