Presumed Innocent: Apple TV+ Lands David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams Series

Presumed Innocent is set to become an eight-episode series from David E. Kelley, who will showrun and executive produce, along with Dustin Thomason and Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Based on the book by Scott Turow, the show will center on a Chicago prosecutor's office rocked to its core when one of their own is accused of murder. There was a film version made in 1990 as well starring Harrison Ford. This was a hot property, with Apple TV+ landing it is a huge get for the streamer, as it seems like anything Kelley touches turns to gold these days- and if nothing else becomes quite polarizing. No word on any kind of casting or production start date is known yet, but we will keep you posted.

Presumed Innocent Was A Good Book

Apple TV+ revealed that it has landed Presumed Innocent, a new eight-episode limited series based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Turow that will be reimagined for the screen by master storyteller Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Thomason (Castle Rock), Abrams and Bad Robot's Stephenson. Inspired by Turow's beloved courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley reimagines Presumed Innocent, exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Stephenson executive produce for Bad Robot. In addition to writing, Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Thomason also serves as executive producer. Turow and Bad Robot's Rachel Rusch Rich will serve as co-executive producers.