Presumed Innocent Season 2 Set: Apple TV+ Renews Courtroom Thriller

Apple TV+ has renewed EPs Jake Gyllenhaal, David E. Kelley & J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's Presumed Innocent.

No matter what happens in the remaining two chapters of the first season of star & executive producer Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent, Apple TV+ isn't wasting any time letting viewers know that the streaming series will be back for a second season. Kelley, Abrams, and Gyllenhaal are returning as executive producers, with Turow co-executive-producing. Though there are a couple of options that the creative team could explore regarding another of Turow's works, the only thing we know about Season 2 is that it "will unfold around a suspenseful, brand new case." Beyond that, it's also not clear (until the season finale, obviously) if Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich will return or if Gyllenhaal will be strictly behind the camera for the season season of Apple TV+'s most-viewed drama of all-time on the streaming service.

Originally published in 1987 and adapted in 1990 as a Harrison Ford-starring feature film, the series finds Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich. Over the course of eight episodes, Presumed Innocent will take viewers on a gripping journey through a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Set to explore obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, Sabich will fight to hold his family and marriage together.

Joining Gyllenhaal in the cast for the limited series are Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, and Renate Reinsve. Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television (where Bad Robot has an overall deal). Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive-produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Gyllenhaal also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will serve as co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes along with the final episode. Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes is an executive producer and directs episodes three through seven.

