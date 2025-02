Posted in: Anime, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, sailor moon

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live Coming to North America

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live stage musical is touring North America beginning in March - here's what you need to know!

Global manga and anime phenomenon Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is launching a live stage show in the US this Spring. With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and iconic music, this production brings the Manga characters to life on stage in an epic story-telling live show guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

The original manga was created by Naoko Takeuchi; Sailor Moon began as a Manga in 1991 in Japan in a girl's comic magazine published by Kodansha and has since sold over 46 million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 17 languages. It has been adapted as an anime and a live-action TV series which has aired in over 40 countries. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live premiered at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo in August 2018. Following its European premiere in Paris in November 2018, the show had its US premiere in Washington D.C. and New York in March 2019, which sold out within minutes, drawing audiences from over 40 states. It has since played a hugely successful run in Taiwan. A UK engagement of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live begins performances on Feb 3, 2025, in London.

This newly staged version of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live features an all-female Japanese cast: Riko Tanaka (Sailor Moon), Kanon Maekawa (Sailor Mercury), Rei Kobayashi (Sailor Mars), Kisara Matsumura (Sailor Jupiter), Marin Makino (Sailor Venus), Sayaka Okamura (Queen Beryl), Riona Tatemichi (Tuxedo Mask), Ayano Nagasawa (Ensemble), Ayumi Sagisaka (Ensemble), Minami Watanabe (Ensemble), Izumi Niihashi (Ensemble), Kana Yanagihara (Ensemble), Suzuka Osawa (Ensemble). The book, lyrics, and direction are by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis 4th Season, Tokyo Revengers the Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI; the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live North American Tour Dates

Ticket prices range from $30 to $185 (and will vary from city to city), including a VIP package designed to create enchanting fan experiences. VIP packages include the closest seating to the action on stage, an exclusive special edition Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live poster and VIP lanyard, VIP express lane at the merchandising stand, and a post-show "high-five" experience with the cast.



Tickets are now on sale for the U.S. National Tour of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the worldwide smash hit 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular Manga (comic book). Produced by Makoto Matsuda (appare) and Kumiko Yoshii (Gorgeous Entertainment), the tour previews on March 12 in Pittsburgh, PA, with an official opening on March 15 in Austin, TX. The tour runs through April 26 in New York City. For the most up-to-date tour roster and to sign up for the mailing list, please visit the official Sailor Moon Super Live website.

