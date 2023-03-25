Pretty Little Liars: Bailee Madison Prepping for "Summer School" Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Bailee Madison shared a look at from early fitting prep for Season 2 "Summer School."

Back in September 2022, fans of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin learned that the streaming series would be heading back to HBO Max for a second season. Shortly after, they learned that the second season would be running under the title Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, with a teaser as well as some promo art shared by Aguirre-Sacasa that showed that the series would be sticking with a serious horror vibe, Now, series star Bailee Madison is offering a heads up on the production, sharing a look on Instagram from her fitting as the process of bringing Imogen back to life for another run get underway. Here's a look:

The Road to Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Now here's a look at the preview that was released back in November 2022, followed by the social media "breadcrumbs" that led to the big reveal (and hopefully, some more details sooner rather than later):

"Happy Halloween! It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's [Pretty Little Liars]," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in his Instagram post that also included some interesting key art announcing the title of what we now know is the second season. And major points for the homage to 1981's slasher parody Student Bodies for the poster:

"Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] is HAPPENING!!! But is it ['Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin'] again this year…or something else?" Aguirre-Sacasa wrote in the caption of his Instagram post from October that included that teaser at the end that something was on the way:

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!" said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement when news of the show's return was first announced. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars — which we'll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, You) in association with Warner Bros. Television. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Joining the five are Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard, published by Alloy Entertainment.