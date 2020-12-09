Prodigal Son Season 2: Christian Borle, Michael Potts Join FOX Series

With a little more than a month to go until the second-season return of the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring FOX series Prodigal Son, viewers have been eagerly speculating over the fallout from Ainsley (Halston Sage) proving she really was "daddy's little girl" by turning Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) into a bloody pincushion. This means Bright (Payne) has to find a way to keep both Ainsley and Jessica (Bellamy Young) out of jail- while still attempting to put away the "big bads" at his day job. Oh, and then there's the matter of dead old dad Martin (Sheen), who really seems to be "digging" the idea of a family reunion.

Now we're learning the names of two new members of the cast for the new season- both set in recurring roles and both of who could have a serious impact on Bright's plans. Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) is set to play Friar Pete. A former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) is set as Dr. Brandon Marsh, Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLoDdOglCi0

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called "The Surgeon." Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young), his seemingly normal sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. The series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, and Keiko Agena. When the series returns, Bright's personal life is in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister. Now, he must 'take care' of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his 'prodigal son,' but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

