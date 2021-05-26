Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"

When it was first announced that the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring Prodigal Son wouldn't be returning for a third season, series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver offered a bit of cautious hope when they revealed that "WBTV is shopping it as we speak" for a return. On Wednesday, THR released an article giving a number of studio heads the chance to offer their thoughts on the recently completed Upfronts- and that's when Warner Bros. TV Group head Channing Dungey continued to keep hope alive. When asked which passed-over or canceled series they're trying to find a new home for, Dungey replied, "'Prodigal Son' and 'All Rise,' both of which we're having conversations on." We're sure this is good news for the folks behind the Save Prodigal Son campaign (Twitter: @ProdigalSaviors), who have started the #SaveProdigalSon campaign and are looking for fans to add their voices to the cause. Swing on over to their website (here) to learn how fan efforts are continuing to be organized and sign their petition to help save the series (which you can find here).

"Contemplation. Reflection. Those silent and still moments where you can take pause and recollect. It's been a month since I finished filming and I'm beginning to catch my breath. 'Prodigal Son' dropped into my life unexpectedly, I wasn't looking to jump into something so soon after 'The Walking Dead,'" Payne wrote in his post "But timing is everything and when the universe comes to meet you, you better hold on tight and enjoy the ride. What a ride it was. Tears, laughter, joy, friendship. The most stressful time in my life and the most rewarding. It's a crazy industry when you look at it from the outside. We work insanely long hours with little time for family or self. But when you're lucky enough to work on something so special you willingly make those sacrifices." Payne then went on to thank his wife and musician Jennifer J Akerman as well as the cast, crew, and creative team behind the series- before ending things on a bittersweet note: "It's better to burn out than to fade away"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Payne (@thetpayne)

Teasing "big" ideas should the series return, Sklavar explained to DH how the series is evolving for Payne's Malcolm Bright. "The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin could shine," he explained. Without giving too much away, the series creators envision also having Michael Sheen's Martin Whitley aka The Surgeon and Catherine Zeta'Jones's Vivian Capshaw return. But while all of that sounds great, just what are the chances of the series returning. "I don't know what our chances are," Fedak explained, "but writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again."

