Property Brothers, Chopped & Holiday Baking Heading To HBO Max

The holidays are just around the corner, and HBO Max has answered the call with new programs to lift spirits and future attempts at baking cookies from scratch. Property Brothers Forever Home, a curated collection of content from Chopped, and a Holiday Baking Competition are some of the programs bringing in the 2022 holiday season on HBO Max.

Seasons five and six of Property Brothers Forever Home will start streaming on HBO Max tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9th. The two episodes of season seven that have already aired will also become available tomorrow, while new episodes will be available on HGTV, discovery+, and HBO Max throughout the rest of the season.

In the series, home renovation superstars Drew & Jonathan Scott rework humdrum houses into enduring family dream homes. In every episode, the brothers unlock a home's full potential through renovation and redesign to create the perfect place that families won't want to leave. With reimagined floorplans, creative storage solutions, and stunning kitchen & main bedroom suite reveals, the Brothers reignite homeowners' passion for their forever home. Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

A curated collection of Chopped holiday programs will also be available to stream starting tomorrow. Chopped is a cooking competition that is all about skill, speed, and ingenuity where four up-and-coming chefs compete before three expert judges to take everyday items and turn them into an extraordinary three-course meal. Course by course, the chefs will be chopped from the competition until only one winner remains. The curated selection of episodes from the fan-favorite Chopped, Chopped Junior, and Chopped Sweets features challenges themed to Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and other holiday festivities.

Seasons seven and eight of Holiday Baking Championship, totaling 21 hours of holiday baking skills and competition, will be available to stream starting Monday, November 14. Host Jesse Palmer brings the holiday spice along with judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Carla Hall. In the end, only one baker will 'sleigh' the competition.