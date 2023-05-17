PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Set for Global Theatrical Release This Year PSYCHO-PASS: Providence is getting a global theatrical release starting in North America this July from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures.

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence is the newest entry to the fan-favorite sci-fi thriller PSYCHO-PASS franchise, continuing the story of young police inspector Akane Tsunemori and the authoritarian Sibyl System in futuristic Japan. Crunchyroll has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring PSYCHO-PASS: Providence to theaters globally beginning in July 2023. The popular sci-fi dystopian thriller arrives in theaters on July 14 in North America with special advanced fan sneak peek showings on July 11 and 13; with additional theatrical release dates in Summer 2023 for Australia, United Kingdom/Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Peru, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand to be announced soon. In North America, the film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English.

A Brief History…

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence is the highly anticipated next film in the popular sci-fi action thriller PSYCHO-PASS franchise, currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The first series of the anime debuted in 2012 with a critically acclaimed first season. The film continues the story of the young inspector Akane Tsunemori and her partner Shinya Kogami, who take a strong stance against The Sibyl System, an authoritarian system that rules over a futuristic Japan.

The franchise revolves around The Sibyl System, an authoritarian system that quantifies the human personality. Sibyl's analysis dictates every aspect of the citizens' future. In exchange for Sibyl's rule, the citizens enjoy a peaceful life. With all manner of mental states and trends being recorded and monitored, the standard by which an individual's soul is measured is a number that people have come to call the PSYCHO-PASS. Detectives, wielding guns called Dominators that measure criminal potential, work closely with enforcers who hunt down latent criminals before they can break the law. The young inspector Akane Tsunemori, a part of the Criminal Investigation Department, and her partner, enforcer Shinya Kogami, wrestle with the question of how a fair and perfect society can be upheld and maintained by a system that could possibly be corrupt.

PSYCHO-PASS was an original anime project for television that began in 2012. Now, after ten years, comes the newest film that will act as the connective tissue between the movie PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System Case 3: On the Other Side of Love and Hate and season 3 of the PSYCHO-PASS TV series. The entire story will now finally be told.

About PSYCHO-PASS: Providence

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence takes place in January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the "Stronskaya Document."

Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core.

It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.