Puppy Bowl XX Viewing Guide: How to Watch Team Ruff vs Team Fluff

Here's what you need to know about Puppy Bowl XX: pre-game/kick-off times, where/how to watch, Team Ruff/Team Fluff rosters, and more!

Article Summary Tune in for Puppy Bowl XX on Feb 11, 2024, via multiple networks and streaming options.

Animal Planet's pre-game at 1 PM ET showcases Puppy Bowl drafting insights.

Meet Team Ruff and Team Fluff players vying for the Lombarky trophy.

Join the 20th-anniversary celebration with highlighted moments and social #PuppyBowl.

Yesterday, we introduced you to Team Ruff and Team Fluff as they get ready to take the field for this afternoon's Puppy Bowl XX. That's right – it's the 20th year of the original & longest-running call-to-adoption television event. Let that sink in – but don't take too long! That's because we want to make sure that you have all of the intel you need to get in on the action. In the following viewing guide, we cover when & where you can check out the event, info on the pre-game show, some of the off-field highlights you should know about, what our pups are playing for, and how to follow the action on social media. But what you're really here for is a look at Team Ruff & Team Fluff – along with a rundown of where in the U.S. our pups are coming from and a look at some highlights from the past twenty years of Puppy Bowls.

WHEN /WHERE CAN I WATCH? The game will air across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and Discovery+ on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. If you need to watch online and have a cable subscription, you should be able to log in through either your cable provider's or network's site. From the streaming side, you catch it for free via FuboTV or paid options like Sling TV and Hulu+Live.

IS THERE A PRE-GAME SHOW? At 1 pm E&/10 am PT, Animal Planet will host its annual pre-game show, going behind the scenes of the draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. Viewers will also learn more about each player's breed mix and other unique traits from the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test that could help determine who will have a furry leg-up on the field. The pre-game show will check in with the Bissell Pet Foundation to see how they are continuing to improve their lifesaving efforts and also provide a first look at the Kitty Halftime Show presented by Arm & Hammer Slide.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE GAME'S OFF-FIELD HIGHLIGHTS? Subaru will sponsor "Pup Close and Personal" segments that share some of the all-star athletes' backstories. Baltimore Ravens player Ronnie Stanley's rescue foundation, which trains dogs – including hound Linus – to support people with special needs, and Beignet – a New Orleans dachshund – who gets a nose-to-tail makeover before the big game will be highlighted. In addition, Pedigree's "Adoptable Pup" segments will feature puppies – and a few kittens – from 14 shelters and rescues across the country, all available for adoption during the game. Country singer and adoption advocate Miranda Lambert is set to introduce the first segment – with her non-profit, MuttNation, featuring a senior dog seeking a permanent home.

SO WHO'S COMPETING FOR TEAM FLUFF & TEAM RUFF? Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and, for the first time, will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle, who helps him call the plays and fumbles. With Team Fluff rocking the blue and Team Ruff rocking the reddish-orange, here's a look at who's who this year:

And here's a rundown of where from across the United States this year's roster comes from:

WHAT ARE THE PUPPIES COMPETING FOR? Over the course of three hours, viewers will get to know 131 puppies from 73 shelters & rescues across 36 states and territories – including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea (1.7 lbs), and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane (72 lbs). Team Ruff & Team Fluff are competing for the Wayfair "Lombarky" trophy – but more than that, they're hoping to find a loving, permanent home. In honor of the game's 20th anniversary, four previous Puppy Bowl players return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame. In addition, one puppy player will be named MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), while another will walk away with the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award.

SO YOU SAY THIS IS THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY? Yes, it is! And to help with the big celebration, Animal Planet released two video compilations highlighting some of the best that Puppy Bowl has had to offer over the past twenty years – take a look!

HOW CAN I FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA? Audiences can follow the conversation on social media with #PuppyBowl, and follow Animal Planet on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as Puppy Bowl on Facebook for more updates.

