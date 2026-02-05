Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: puppy bowl, supergirl

Puppy Bowl XXII, DC Studios Teaming Up for Big Supergirl Push

Puppy Bowl XXII and DC Studios are teaming up to get the word out about the canine competition and the Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl.

Article Summary Puppy Bowl XXII kicks off Sunday at 2pm ET on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+

DC Studios teams up with Puppy Bowl to promote the upcoming Milly Alcock-led Supergirl movie in theaters June 26

This year's Puppy Bowl features 150 adoptable dogs from 72 shelters across the US, Puerto Rico, and British Virgin Islands

New for Puppy Bowl XXII: senior dog exhibition game, Barking Lot Tailgate, puppy cheer squads, and heartwarming stories

We love the Super Bowl for the ads, Pop-Tarts Bowl for its twisted greatness, and Puppy Bowl for all of the good that it does for canines in need and… puppies!!! This Sunday, we're being treated to two of those (gotta wait until December for the Pop-Tarts Bowl), with Puppy Bowl XXII set to hit Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+ at 2 pm ET (11 am PT). As was the case with Superman, DC Studios is teaming up with the big game to get the word out about another Krypto-related DCU project that's on the way: Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl, set to hit the big screen on June 26th.

Here's a look at Alcock getting the word out about this weekend's big canine competition and her DC Studios' film, followed by more intel on Puppy Bowl XXII:

Puppy Bowl XXII: What You Need to Know

This year's three-hour sports spectacular includes a record-breaking 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, and will feature heartwarming adoption stories and show-stopping matchups. Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 15th year to oversee the action, ensuring fair play as these furry athletes compete for championship glory and their forever homes. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks will be providing play-by-play commentary during the event.

Reigning champions Team Fluff will send players, including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico) and Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler), to defend their title. Meanwhile, Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) will compete to bring the coveted Walmart "Lombarky" trophy to Team Ruff. As the game unfolds, one standout pup will earn the prestigious Bissell MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title while another will claim the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog Award. Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna (a determined pup with only three legs) and Eleanor (who is both deaf and vision-impaired), will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back.

What's New During Puppy Bowl XXII? For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl will spotlight senior dogs in a special exhibition game, as Team Oldies and Team Goldies go head-to-head in the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown. Additional new elements include an inside look at shelter staff cheering on their puppy players and a spirited Barking Lot Tailgate party hosted by Riasing Cane's Chicken Fingers, with special appearances by Todd Graves, Owner and Founder, and his dog Cane III.

Along with the Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff Show, viewers can look forward to Subaru of America, Inc.'s "Pup Close and Personal" and "Adoptables" segments, puppy cheer squads hyping up the crowd, kittens watching the game from the Temptations Skybox, the Wisdom Panel pet DNA test, a look at Schachner and lead puppy trainer Victoria Schade scouting ten prospects, and much more. Of course, Bleeding Cool will have an extensive preview/viewing guide ahead of gameday, and coverage during and after the event.

"Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories," said Joseph Boyle, Head of Content, Discovery Channel. "By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television." Puppy Bowl XXII is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

