Quantum Leap, Justified, Only Murders & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

With all of the love & respect to Kings of Leon with our opener "California Waiting" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP/co-showrunner clarifies who had the show's back, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building offers Season 2 images, Disney+'s Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke was inspired by Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, FX's Justified revival announces newest cast additions, NBC gives Quantum Leap a series green light, HBO Max's Green Lantern is casting & might be filming sooner rather than later, Disney+'s WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen likes one fan theory, HBO's GOT prequel series House of the Dragon offers character key art & a fiery teaser trailer, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, May 6, 2022:

SNL: Cumberbatch & Arcade Fire Need to Be Funnier Than This Promo

Quantum Leap Sequel Pilot Earns NBC Series Green Light

House of Usher: Frank Langella Blames "Cancel Culture" for Firing

Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast

Only Murders In The Building S02 First-Look "Mugshot" & More Images

Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC & WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Addition

Rick and Morty/James Gunn Mystery Solved as Grateful Nation Celebrates

The Flash S08E14 "Funeral" Promo; Caity Lotz-Directed S08E16 Overview

The Boys: SXSW Releases Panel Chock-Full of Season 3 Goodness

Rey Fenix, Jeff Hardy, Joker Join AEW's Men's Owen Hart Tournament

Green Lantern: HBO Max Series Now Casting; When Filming May Begin

Chappelle Update: LA County DA Not Pursuing Felony Charges In Attack

Adam Page Calls Out CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Moon Knight: Hawke Aimed for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin with Harrow

Mercedes Martinez Unifies ROH Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite

Walker Season 2 E16 Preview: It's Abeline & Bonham's Anniversary!

House of the Dragon: HBO Releases Fiery GOT Prequel Series Teaser

House of the Dragon: Fire & Blood on Display in New Character Key Art

Stranger Things 4 Key Art Posters Spotlight Mike's California Crew

Moon Knight: Did A Tweet Undercut Marvel Studios' Emmy Options?

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker "Surprised" by Season 9 Order & More

MST3K: Felicia Day & Jonah Ray on Series Returning to Scrappy Roots

WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Fan Theory She Wished Came True

Wheel of Time, Lily James, Dave Chappelle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

