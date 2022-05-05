Wheel of Time, Lily James, Dave Chappelle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I'm so in love, I'm so in love/I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on/I don't ever wanna say goodbye/Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing/Yeah, I'm so in love, I'm so in love/I don't ever wanna stop this ride that we're on/I don't ever wanna say goodbye/Then all of those nights, they would just be all for nothing… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Lauv with our opener "All 4 Nothing (I'm So In Love)" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Amazon's The Wheel of Time wraps filming on the second season, Hulu's Pam & Tommy star Lily James wins big, HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan can resist Jack Harlow's charms, Dave Chappelle responds to an onstage attack, Peacock cancels Saved by the Bell after two seasons, Earth-Prime #3 co-writer says the issue was setting up Donald Faison's Booster Gold for Legends of Tomorrow Season 8, Disney+'s Moon Knight offered artist Bill Sienkiewicz an easter egg honor, BBC's Life on Mars has a sequel series pilot written, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, May 4, 2022:

Rick and Morty/James Gunn Affair Masterminds Beginning to Crack?

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Can Even Resist the Power of Jack Harlow

Saturday Night Live S47 Cast Photo; Benedict Cumberbatch SNL Read-Thru

Saved by the Bell: Peacock Cancels Spinoff Series After 2 Seasons

How Tonight's AEW Dynamite Will Ruin The Chadster's Star Wars Day

G4 & Smosh Announce New Partnership: Talent Collabs, Content & More

Sting, More AEW Stars Wield Lightsabers in Star Wars Day Promotion

Star Trek: SNW Casts Gia Sandhu as T'Pring, Spock's Fiancee & More

Dave Chappelle, Netflix Release Statements Addressing Onstage Attack

Motherland: Fort Salem Kicks Off Epic Final Season This June

Lucifer Seasons 1-3 Heading to TNT Beginning This Afternoon

Booster Gold Story Teased Potential Legends of Tomorrow S08 Storyline

Smosh & Danny Trejo Take On Twisted Tacos for Eat It Or Yeet It!

NXT Spring Breakin' Recap: Was Bron Breakker Able To Retain?

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming

Harley Quinn Features On Unique Batman: The Animated Series Cel

Star Trek: SNW Co-Showrunner Offers New Details on Paul Wesley's Kirk

Moon Knight Finale Sneaks In Easter Egg Honoring Bill Sienkiewicz

Life on Mars Co-Creator: Pilot Script for Sequel Series "Lazarus" Done

Obi-Wan Trailer: The Jedi Face Dark Days; Darth Vader Wants A Rematch

Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld

Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage; Jamie Foxx, Chris Rock Aid Comedian

Doctor Who: Eccleston, Big Finish Audio Dramas Head "Back to Earth"

Batman Unburied, Picard, Umbrella Academy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

