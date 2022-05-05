Only Murders In The Building S02 First-Look "Mugshot" & More Images

New images and information about Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season two have recently been released and it gives us a look at how chaotic and meta things might get for our favorite fictional podcasting trio.

Here's a look at the official overview for the upcoming season: "Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder."

Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are back to pick up the pieces after their arrest at the end of the first season. In images for the first episode of season two, "Persons of Interest", Only Murders in the Building welcomes the trio back to the Arconia but with caution. In a moment of being careful of what you wish for, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles find themselves at the center of attention with the death of Arconia's board president, Bunny, found dead in their podcast merchandise in Mabel's apartment.

Only Murders in the Building season two will experience a clash of modern meeting classic backgrounds more than it did in the first season along with more insight into the apartment building where it all began. According to John Hoffman, showrunner & co-creator, more relationships are developed and explored such as Mabel getting a love interest, Cara Delevingne's Alice, in the second season. Alice runs an art gallery and Mabel ends up finding comfort and vulnerability in her, making sense the chemistry fits as Gomez and Delevingne are friends already outside of the series.

The Arconia's background and secrets will be uncovered in season two, along with more about the lives of Charles and Oliver. Charles' childhood will be a topic touched on with flashbacks that'll include his father. Oliver will be his usual extroverted self, apparently, he'll be yelling at Shirley MacLaine about Amy Schumer, who are both going to be involved in the story and more to unfold at the Arconia. Only Murders in the Building has Schumer playing a more exaggerated version of herself as she becomes the newest resident of the apartment building, meanwhile, MacLaine plays Bunny's mother. Schumer's character will also be exploring an adaptation of the podcast but needs the trio to clear their name before that would happen.

Only Murders in the Building season two got excitement from the newest characters added to the series, with MacLaine interested in working with Hoffman again since 2016. Jackie Hoffman's Uma and Michael Cyril Creighton's Howard become involved in working on things after Bunny's death all while we will be getting glimpses of her life before through flashbacks with Jayne Houdyshell reprising her role for those scenes.

About the themes and story of Only Murders in the Building season two, Hoffman has said "A whole theme of the season is being framed, and then reframing everything for the world at large to understand what happened to this woman in this building," and that "The emotional stories for our three main characters—that is our true connective tissue, in a world where a mystery television series tends to delve not so deeply a lot of times."