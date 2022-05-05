Mercedes Martinez Unifies ROH Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Martinez is the new undisputed ROH Women's Champion after defeating Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night. Martinez was previously the Interim ROH Women's Champion, winning the interim title at Supercard of Honor XV in April when Purrazzo, the then-current champion, was unable to compete in the event. Purrazzo, currently signed to Impact Wrestling, made her AEW debut last night, losing to Martinez and settling the matter of the title once and for all.

So let The Chadster get this straight… In one single match on AEW Dynamite last night, WWE was bullied by three different wrestling promotions at the same time?! AEW, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling all teamed up to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE with this match, which flew in the face of everything WWE has been trying to achieve in their reconstituted Divas division headed up by Johnny Ace? That's just so disrespectful to everything Johnny Ace has done for Divas' wrestling! Auuughh man! So unfair!

The ROH Women's title unification match wasn't the only thing to happen on AEW Dynamite last night that was just so disrespectful to WWE. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa also engaged in promo battle with upcoming challenger Serena Deeb in which both agreed that it's possible for AEW to have the best Women's Division in the entire world. Are they kidding The Chadster?! How can that be possible when WWE exists? The Chadster spit out his entire mouthful of White Claw seltzer when he heard this, leaving a stain on the carpet, so The Chadster is going to send Tony Khan the bill for carpet cleaning.

Tony Khan probably won't even pay the bill though because he's just so disrespectful to The Chadster and he doesn't understand the first thing about the janitorial business, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

