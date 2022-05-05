WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Fan Theory She Wished Came True

While promoting her upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen reflected on the fan theories about her Disney+ series that lead to it in WandaVision. Speaking with the Independent (via Comic Book Resources), she broke down the one she wished came true. "There was one where they thought we were bringing in the Multiverse with the Pietro character, with Evan [Peters]," Olsen explained. "The sad thing is, when we were doing 'WandaVision' before Covid, that was not part of the docket yet, and then it kind of overlapped when we finished the show. So we could have actually gone back and fixed or adjusted that. I thought that could have been cool to make Pietro a part of the Multiverse." Created by Jac Schaeffer, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Disney+ series focused on Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) aka The Scarlet Witch, and the domestic lifestyle she carved herself and her hubby Vision (Paul Bettany) in the town of Westview.

As viewers were treated to a crash course of American sitcom history through each episode exploring each decade, there were more sinister forces afoot as we see how much of a façade that Wanda's town was becoming as government forces bore down on their location. Peters originally played the role of Quicksilver in FOX's X-Men cinematic universe, which was separate from Disney-owned Marvel and their MCU. With the company purchasing a huge chunk of FOX, fans were teased of a potential major crossover, but unfortunately, the MCU Pietro really ended up being a Westview local enhanced by magic and hopes were "dashed." Nonetheless, that seems rather a formality at this point with Patrick Stewart's Marvel return reprising his FOX role in the Doctor Strange, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel MacAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez comes to theaters on May 6th.