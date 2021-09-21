Quantum Leap: "Significant Conversations" Happening for Series Return

Running on NBC from March 1989 through May 1993 and starring Scott Bakula & Dean Stockwell, Quantum Leap was one of our favorite series that ended up breaking our hearts along the same lines that Showtime's Dexter did. See, they almost had us with "Mirror Image," because it was on pace to be an impressive series finale that answered just enough questions to be satisfying while leaving enough on the plate for a future return. I mean, how can you go wrong with Bruce McGill as "God" and learning that Sam (Bakula) can actually control his leaps. Great, right? And then viewers were kicked in the feels with steel-toed boots at the end when they were told that Sam never made it home. Imagine The Sopranos black screen moment, but then they flashed the words, "Tony and his family were killed by a hitman." Well, from what Bakula has been saying lately, it sounds like the series might have another chance to emulate Dexter with a series return to clean things up a bit.

Speaking with Bob Saget as a guest on the actor & comedian's Bob Saget's Here For You podcast, Bakula wants folks to know that while they shouldn't be looking for a teaser any time soon there have been "very significant conversations" going on about bringing the series back. "There are very significant conversations about it right now going on. I don't know what it would be. I don't know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don't know if they're even sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication. Bakula has brought up the idea of bringing the series back with the show's creator Donald P. Bellisario over the years, "and he would always say, "I can't write it without thinking of you and Dean [Stockwell, who has since passed away].'" But Bakula saw that as even more reason for Bellisario to get his new vision out there, telling him, "just think about me and Dean and write your show. Get it out there. If you have an idea, just write it. I am sure it will be great. I don't know what that idea would be if we did."

