Queer Eye: Netflix Releases Season 6 Date Announcement & Teaser

The crew of Queer Eye is headed to Texas, Austin specifically, where they've set up shop to help the lives, fashion, and confidence of plenty in the sixth season. Netflix has given the popular series' season six an official date for the premiere, December 31st, alongside a fun teaser.

This date means we get the fab five material fans have been craving just before the end of 2021, making the start of 2022 new in more ways than one. The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y'all! This season, Queer Eye's fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a home base in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Queer Eye | Season 6 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqvmDz5H8TE)

As always we have the lovely and glamorous Jonathan Van Ness and their talent for hair & grooming making a return with them in this Texas setting. Next, Tan France the fashionista and someone I feel would have concerns over my own closet will bring his keen eye for detail and confidence boosters to whoever he works with. Karamo Brown, who feels like an inspirational novel wrapped inside a man, will likely give a lot of insight into this new season. Bobby Berk, a designer who can make a room the size of a closet feel insanely cohesive and organized, will bring even more looks to the homes of these Texans. And lastly, the corgi-obsessed loveable chef, Antoni Porowski, has made plenty of delicious-looking meals in the past and maybe we'll see more dives into Texas BBQ-style meals in this season. All powers combined, the fab five are sure to bring tears, laughter, and style to some deserving individuals this sixth season on Netflix in a perfect ending to 2021.