Randy Orton WarGames Return To Crush AEW Dreams at Survivor Series

Oh, auughh man! So unfair! Did The Chadster catch WWE Raw last night? Of course, The Chadster did, because that's what real fans of the wrestling business do! And let The Chadster tell you, WWE has just executed a classic RKO on AEW with the HUGE news that dropped. Randy Orton, The Apex Predator, The Viper, the legend who kills it in the WWE ring is set to make a triumphant return! That's right, The Chadster isn't just hearing voices in his head; the man himself, Randy Orton, will be at Survivor Series! 😱

So, The Chadster is sitting on The Chadster's trusty recliner – the same one where The Chadster sips his untainted White Claw seltzers, and what unfolds? WWE drops the pure gold announcement of Randy Orton's return, washing away The Chadster's teary memories of Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay signing with AEW. Talk about a grade-A smackdown to AEW! The Chadster knows, without a single doubt, that Orton's return from injury is going to eclipse whatever AEW thought they had going on. Randy Orton? More like Randy Overpower – the wrestling talent scale just broke, folks, because WWE has the real stars. AEW could never!

Let's talk about the specifics that had The Chadster whooping in his Miata on his morning drive today. 🚗 Drew McIntyre showed up on WWE Raw like a bulldozer, declaring he's teaming up with Judgment Day at Survivor Series WarGames. McIntyre's got this gravitas, this charisma that you couldn't dream of finding in AEW's ranks. Then, to close the show, whilst The Chadster was pumping "All Star" through his mental sound system, Cody Rhodes grabs the mic and boom 🔊 – the bombshell that Randy Orton is coming back and joining the match. Holy wrestling boots, if The Chadster's heartbeat was any higher, The Chadster would've needed medical attention!

The Viper's set to team up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins against Judgment Day and McIntyre. The line-up is so stacked, The Chadster bets Tony Khan's scratching his head wondering how he ever thought he could compete with WWE. 🤔 And who gets the advantage at WarGames? The bad guys, Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, that's who, since McIntyre beat Uso in the main event of Raw. Which is classic, traditional WarGames booking – something that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about because he refuses to respect the wrestling business the way WWE does!

This Saturday, Survivor Series isn't just going to be a pay-per-view; it's a public service announcement to the wrestling world. The Chadster is calling on the WWE Universe to crank up their TVs and bear witness to what true wrestling looks like. Let's spell it out for Tony Khan and AEW – it's time to pick up your toys and go home because WWE is the real elite. 😉💪

The Chadster is feeling pretty cheesed off for AEW right now, because they simply cannot match the caliber of sheer magnetism that Randy Orton brings. AEW's recent signings, like Copeland and Ospreay, are talented, sure, but compared to Orton's return? They're amateur hour wrapped in a bow. With Orton on board, WWE isn't just racing ahead, it's lapping AEW on the track!

And to wrap this up, because The Chadster needs to crack open a celebratory White Claw for WWE's dominance, let's lay down the law here. All of The Chadster's beloved readers need to tune into Survivor Series this weekend. Show that Tony Khan which wrestling company is truly the industry benchmark.

How does Tony Khan sleep at night knowing WWE just dropkicked AEW with Orton's return? Is Tony Khan now scrambling, knowing Survivor Series is about to steal the show like The Chadster steals hearts with his unbiased, truth-bearing wrestling articles? It's a rhetorical question because, deep down inside, The Chadster knows the answer.😎

Remember, don't give into the dark side of wrestling (cough, AEW, cough). Keep it real, keep it WWE elite, and keep it right here, where The Chadster delivers the only fair and unbiased wrestling news. 👊 #WWEOverEverything

