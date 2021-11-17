Raven & Angela Feature in Gargoyles Production Cel Now On Auction

Disney's Gargoyles may have just run from three seasons from October 24th, 1994, until February 15th, 1997, but it remains a cult classic with a dedicated fanbase. With a dramatic tone, adult themes, and real stakes, Gargoyles made it clear that this series was not just for kids by entertaining the entire family with its spellbinding, dark fantasy narrative and moody, brooding artwork. Fans of this beloved animated series can now head over to Heritage Auctions to check out a production cel featuring the trickster Raven and the Manhattan Clan Gargoyle, Angela.

You can see a physical photograph of the production cel below to see how this item will look on display.

You can take a look at the drawing that was the basis for a portion of this production cel below, which will also be included in this group hitting auction.

Check the full listing here:

Gargoyles "Heritage" Raven and Angela Production Cel Setup with Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Walt Disney, 1995).

Gargoyles was the first serious dramatic action series that Walt Disney Studios produced for television. Offered in this lot is an original hand-painted production cel setup of Raven and Angela from the 8:45 mark of the 25th episode of season 2. The image of these two characters together measures 10.5" x 9.5" on a 12 field 3-cel setup. The top effects cel bears a Disney Television seal in the lower right and the setup is over a print background for presentation purposes. It's a large and impressive image that includes the very rare Raven character from hit 90's Disney TV series. Included with the cels is an original animation drawing of Angela from the scene. She is rendered in graphite with blue pencil and numbered A-31 in the lower right. The 25-year-old production setup shows handling and black line wear. The drawing exhibits smudges and staining constant with being stored in contact with the cel. Condition is Good.

Fans of Gargoyles can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this production cel. Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this unique item to their collection!