Raw Commentators Betray WWE, Praise Sting's AEW Retirement Match

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee stab WWE in the back by mentioning Sting's AEW Revolution retirement match on Raw. The Chadster demands WWE loyalty! 🤬🤼

🚨🥺 Auughh man! So unfair! 🥺🚨 The Chadster was watching WWE Raw last night, expecting to revel in the glory of Gunther's prestigious Intercontinental Championship reign. Instead, The Chadster was flabbergasted when the WWE commentary team, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, went off-script. Can you believe it?! They literally stabbed WWE in the back by mentioning Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution on Sunday! 😡😤

The Chadster would remind everyone that The Chadster never likes to criticize WWE talent — after all, WWE is the beacon of wrestling excellence — but this behavior from Cole and McAfee is simply unacceptable and requires calling out. 🙅‍♂️👎

During what should have been a tight focus on the in-ring action between Gunther and Dominik Mysterio, forms the words that made The Chadster cringe: "I want to send our congratulations out to another great champion. After nearly 40 years, the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling. Thanks for the memories. Congratulations to Sting." And just when The Chadster was hoping it was a slip-up, Pat McAfee followed this with kudos to the "absolutely epic match" on the enemy's pay-per-view. It felt like a betrayal to The Chadster, a betrayal to WWE, and a betrayal to every die-hard loyalist of the sports entertainment that the late Vince McMahon crafted with his bare hands. 😑✋

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee congratulate Sting on his retirement on WWE Raw. McAfee says it was a great match last night. Very cool and classy move — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. By mentioning AEW's show during WWE Raw, they have shattered the sacred wall between WWE and the rest of wrestling. Highlighting a retirement that happened outside of the WWE Universe? This is the same Universe that made Sting a legend in the first place. That's like jumping into your Mazda Miata, the epitome of perfection (which, by the way, The Chadster got a new cup holder for and it's 👌🔥), and praising someone else's souped-up, gas-guzzling monster truck. It just doesn't happen! 🚗💨

Someone at WWE headquarters definitely needs to keep an eye on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee since they clearly can't be trusted. It's almost as if Tony Khan is whispering in their ears, asking them to stir up controversy and put AEW in the spotlight. The Chadster half-expects to see Khan's face peeking out from behind a curtain every time The Chadster turns on the TV to any wrestling show. 😒👀

This kind of unsanctioned shoutout has the domino effect that could lead to even more treacherous paths. What's next? Acknowledging the entire AEW roster on WWE programming? Giving Tony Khan a guest commentator spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All: WrestleMania? The Chadster can't even bear to think of such a dystopian wrestling future. 🚫🎙️

To Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, The Chadster says this: You're better than that, and WWE is better than that. Stick to the script, and remember: you represent the historic lineage of WWE commentators who would never dare acknowledge the existence of the opposition. 🎤✊ So let's get back to celebrating WWE's unparalleled superiority, sans AEW mentions. 🌟💪

And perhaps next time The Chadster chats with his unbiased journalism club buddies — that's right, the distinguished Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger — they will all share a moment of silence over the mishap and ponder if Tony Khan is inexplicably shadowing their impartial reporting as well. 🤔🏆

In conclusion, it's time to keep it WWE, keep it pure, and keep it free from the grasp of AEW's chaos! WWE is our immaculate canvas to the artistry of pro wrestling, and it should never be tainted by outsider acclaim. The Chadster's cry? Let's protect our precious WWE heritage, period! 🗣️🛡️🤼‍♂️

