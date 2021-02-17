Raw Ratings Boost Proves People Love Flair/Evans Pregnancy Angle

Ratings, when it comes down to it, are numbers. And the numbers don't lie: WWE viewers prefer a Monday Night Raw that has an angle where a 71-year-old Ric Flair impregnates a 30-year-old Lacey Evans over a Monday Night Raw that does not have an angle where Ric Flair and Lacey Evans are having sex. Think about it: last week, Raw ratings dropped when Flair and Evans cut a promo claiming their relationship wasn't sexual. This week, Evans announces she's pregnant with Flair's baby, and the ratings go up. Numbers don't lie.

Raw Ratings Swell After Popping Proverbial Viagra

It was a good week for both WWE Raw and The Nature Boy, as both proved that they can still perform. Raw's viewership grew from 1.715 million on average last week to 1.810 million this week, an increase of 95,000 people. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw scored a .57, up from .49 last week. The first hour of Raw took the top spot on the cable charts, which were delayed for the President's Day holiday, with 1.935 million viewers and a .60 in the 18-49 demo. The second hour drew 1.806 million viewers and a .57 in 18-49 to take the third spot. The third hour drew 1.690 million viewers and a .53 in 18-49 to snag the fourth spot in the cable charts.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

A lot of people made fun of WWE for running an angle where the 71-year-old Ric Flair impregnanted the 30-year-old Lacey Evans, calling the story unbelievable and gross, but as The Chadster pointed out again: numbers don't lie. The viewers want to see Ric Flair impregnate a woman less than half his age, and that's what WWE is going to give them, gosh dang it! And The Chadster appreciates anything that gets WWE higher ratings, so The Chadster is all in on old man sex from now on. Bring it on!