Ray Donovan Returns in January; Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

Ray Donovan will return in a long-promised movie from Showtime that will wrap up the series on January 14, 2022. The script was co-written by star Liev Schreiber and showrunner David Hollander, who will also direct the movie. The series was suddenly and unceremoniously canceled in April 2020 when the 7th season ended. An 8th and final season had been planned, so the fans were disappointed. The movie will give the story a proper, if probably condensed and re-thought, ending.

Ray Donovan follows the title character as he works as a fixer to rich and powerful people who want to hide their scandals and secrets. However, Ray finds that the biggest pain in the ass is not the dreadful people his clients need him to deal with, but his estranged father Mickey, played by Jon Voight, an unrepentant career criminal who just can't stop coming up with schemes that put Ray and their family at risk. The movie picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey, played by Jon Voight, on the run and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also work in the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago. Nearly all the original cast are returning to reprise their roles, including Eddie Marsan as Ray's brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray's brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as the Donovan half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray's daughter Bridget, Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan. It is, after all, the last hurrah.

The Ray Donovan TV movie is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro. Earlier this summer, Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine promised viewers a satisfying ending with the movie. "We did hear from fans, and we are nothing if not responsive to our audience. I think this Ray Donovan two-hour movie will go a long way to making that landing more graceful," he said.