Reacher, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 9, 2024:

BCTV Daily Dispatch: "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Matlock, Fire Country, Creature Commandos, AEW Dynamite, Ghosts, SNL, Tracker, Elsbeth, Doctor Who, Reacher, Mythic Quest, SAG Awards, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 9, 2024:

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Did Right By Both Shows

Matlock Season 1 Ep. 9: "Friends" Preview: Will Matty Get Caught?

Fire Country: CBS Series Pulled This Week Amid California Wildfires

Creature Commandos Season Finale Clip: Nina Needs Some Convincing

AEW Dynamite Preview: No Way Tony Khan Can Steal WWE Thunder

Abbott Elementary/Always Sunny Clip: Dennis Is No Fan of Being Filmed

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10 Preview Finds Mark Looking For Some Answers

SNL 50/50: Alex Trebek vs. All-Star S40 "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Lineup

Critics Choice Awards, "Kimmel," Suits: LA & More: CA Wildfires Update

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 9: "The Disciple": Colter Reteams with Keaton

Elsbeth S02E09: "Unalive and Well" Preview: Eric McCormack Guest Stars

Doctor Who: "Joy to the World" 7-Day Viewing Numbers Released

Reacher Season 3 Trailer: Jack Has REALLY Big Problems on His Hands

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 2 Promo; S07E03: Tim & Lucy Swap Rookies

Mythic Quest Season 4 Trailer: Reaching Epic New Heights Isn't Easy

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: Janine & Dee Have a Bonding Moment

SAG Awards Nominations Event Canceled Due to CA Storm, Wildfires

Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa Leading "Gatsby in Harlem" for BBC Radio 3

Daredevil, Reacher, Dexter: Resurrection & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

