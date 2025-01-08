Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, paramount plus

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10 Preview Finds Mark Looking For Some Answers

Returning January 30th, here's an early look at CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner."

Even though we still have a few weeks to go until the third season of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, that doesn't mean it's too early for a look at what's to come. Along with an official image gallery, we also have an overview for S04E10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner" (set for Thursday, January 30th), as Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) comes looking for answers about who – or what – is causing all of the delays.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10: "The Not-So-Silent Partner": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are forced to cover when Mark (Tristan D. Lalla) demands to meet the silent investor in Jay's restaurant, who has been holding up construction. Written by Emily Schmidt and directed by Heather Jack, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

