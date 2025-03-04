Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: lee child, Reacher

Reacher Author Will Tell "The Stories Behind the Stories" This Fall

Along with Lee Child's insights into the book series, Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories also includes a new Jack Reacher short story.

Article Summary Explore the stories behind Lee Child's iconic Reacher novels in a new essay collection.

Get insights into how each Jack Reacher novel came to life, from inception to completion.

Includes a brand-new Reacher short story, the first new tale by Lee Child in over five years.

Featuring an afterword by Otto Penzler on Reacher's impact on contemporary crime fiction.

It began in 1997 with Killing Floor and continues this November with Exit Strategy. Of course, we're talking about the literary adventures of bestselling author Lee Child's Jack Reacher – one that's expanded into a live-action series starring Alan Ritchson as the main man and an upcoming spinoff series starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. This September, a collection of essays from Child charting his literary journey over the years with the character and how each of his novels came to life will be released. Stemming from Mysterious Press, Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories offers the kind of behind-the-scenes perspectives that fans have been clamoring for. In addition, crime fiction expert and bookseller Otto Penzler offers an afterward addressing the role that the character and Child's novels play in the overall landscape of contemporary crime fiction. While that would be more than enough reason to check out the book, Child also includes an original Reacher short story – the first Reacher story entirely written by the bestselling author in more than five years.

"On Monday September 5th, 1994, at home, at the dining room table, I sat down to write. An hour later, I gave the first chapter to my wife. I asked, 'Should I continue?'" reads the caption to the post announcing the book. "'Yes,' she said. 'I like it.'" Here's a look at the social media post that went out announcing Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories, along with the official logline/overview

After making his debut in 1997's The Killing Floor, Jack Reacher has quickly become one of the most popular―and most enduring―fictional heroes to emerge in the past half century. Now, his creator tells the stories behind the stories. These are the origin tales of all of the Reacher novels written solely by Lee Child, chock full of colorful anecdotes and intriguing inspirations. One by one, they expand upon each novel and place it in the context not only of the author's life, but of the world outside the books. And taken together, they chart the rise of an action icon, from 1999's The Killing Floor to 2019's Blue Moon. An afterword by crime fiction expert and bookseller Otto Penzler considers the importance of the character and novels in the canon of contemporary crime fiction. In addition to the essays, this collection also includes an original Reacher short story―the first new Reacher appearance entirely written by Lee Child since 2019. Entertaining and enlightening, Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories is a must-read for fans of the Jack Reacher series and a capstone to any collection of this excellent author.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!