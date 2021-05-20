Reacher: Bruce McGill, Maria Sten & Hugh Thompson Join Amazon Series

Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, and Hugh Thompson have been cast as series regulars with Alan Ritchson in the upcoming Amazon original series Reacher, based on the Jack Reacher character from Lee Child's bestselling novels. As Deadline Hollywood reported, Ritchson stars as the title character in the series, produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. The first season, written and executive produced by showrunner Nick Santora, adapts the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which is set in Georgia. It introduces Jack Reacher, Lee Child's titular wandering hero, a giant, unstoppable slab of a man who hitchhikes his way across America righting wrongs wherever he goes, usually by punching them to death.

McGill will play Mayor Teale, the distinguished mayor of Margrave, who comes from a long line of Southern gentlemen who have run Margrave for decades. The character is the big bad of that first novel and the bad guys in Reacher novels always get a spectacularly violent comeuppance by the end of the story.

Sten will portray the irreverent Frances Neagley. She formerly worked under Reacher as an Army MP and now is a private investigator, she is Reacher's best friend. Child has described Neagley as the female version of Reacher, though smarter and scarier. Neagley isn't actually introduced in the novels until a few more books in, so it's interesting that she's being brought in the first season of the show.

Thompson will play Baker, the head cop of Margrave. Baker enjoys his position of power but hates Detective Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin). Baker is not a good guy in the book, and bad guys do not get a good outcome. Corrupt cops and Jack Reacher are an equation with a predictable outcome.

McGill, Sten, and Thompson join previously announced series regulars Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, and Chris Webster. In addition to Santora, Reacher is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie, and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios and Paramount TV Studios.