Real Time Cancelled This Week; Bill Maher Tests Positive for COVID-19

Viewers of HBO's late-night show Real Time With Bill Maher will have a repeat waiting for them this Friday night, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that host and comedian Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19. In a released statement to DH, an HBO spokesperson stated, "The Friday, May 14th taping of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result, is asymptomatic and feels fine. 'Real Time' production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date." As was stated, a vaccinated and asymptomatic Maher tested positive during the premium cable network's weekly PCR testing prior to beginning work on the upcoming episode.

Currently in the middle of its 19th season on HBO, the late-night show was the first major show to bring back a small, live studio audience. The move came after production took a pandemic break and several episodes were filming in Maher's backyard. This week's Real Time with Bill Maher guests were set to include astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History and host of the StarTalk podcast Neil deGrasse Tyson, World Was Z author Max Brooks; and Dan Carlin, host of the Dan Carlin's Hardcore History podcast. Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin serve as executive producer on the late-night series.

