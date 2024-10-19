Posted in: Audio Dramas, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Audiobook, Comics, fantasy, felicia day, gail simone, novel, Orbit Books, red sonja, sword and sorcery

Red Sonja: Consumed: Felicia Day Set for Gail Simone Novel's Audiobook

The audiobook of Gail Simone's novel Red Sonja: Consumed will be narrated by Queen of the Geeks Felicia Day in an explosion of geek synergy.

As many of you know by now, Gail Simone has written Red Sonja: Consumed, a prose novel featuring the most famous swordswoman in comics, and now People has reported that Queen of the Geeks Felicia Day has been tapped to read the audiobook. It's a veritable geek explosion, this book. Because People is all about people, all people. That's the whole brand of the magazine. Anyway… as we were saying…

As the book synopsis goes, "The warrior Red Sonja, the famous fiery She-Devil of Hyrkania, has never concerned herself with the consequences of her actions. She's taken what she wanted, from treasure to drink to the companionship of bedfellows. She's fought who deserved it (and sometimes those who didn't). And she's never looked back. But when rumors start bubbling up from her homeland—rumors of unknown horrors emerging from the ground and pulling their unsuspecting victims to their deaths—and a strange voice begins whispering to her in her sleep, she realizes she may have to return to the country that abandoned her. And finally do the only thing that has ever scared her: confront her past."

"Felicia Day as Red Sonja, it's basically a dream casting. No one I can think of can deliver the humor, the rage, and ferocity like Felicia. Factor in the red hair, and she's already Sonja. It's two She-Devils for the price of one!" Simone said. Day will narrate the prose adventures of Red Sonja, the fiery She-Devil of Hyrkania — decades after she was first introduced to Marvel and Dynamite readers. Red Sonja was originally created by Roy Thomas in The Savage Sword of Conan comics, adapting her partly from a different Robert E. Howard character – the 18th Century French swordswoman Dark Agnes de Chastillon, who was the heroine of three swashbuckling adventure stories. Thomas renamed her Red Sonja and put her in a chainmail bikini instead of britches. The rest, as they say, is comics history.

OH MY GOD this got leaked but now it's official.@FELICIADAY is the narrator for the audio version of my first novel, RED SONJA: CONSUMED! Of all the great stuff to happen this year, this is one of the happiest. AND SHE NAILED IT! Thank you, Felica!https://t.co/JbQ6AtCjXA pic.twitter.com/NliSuh5BKt — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) October 18, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Red Sonja has been a slightly paradoxical figure in Sword & Sorcery comics for decades, with her bikini obviously a result of the classic Male Gaze, but the character has also won over female fans because of her uncompromising determination and her violent and undefeatable skills with a sword- she never hesitates to throw or punch of slice some evil fool to pieces. Thankfully, creators such as Simone have taken the character away from the male point of view and given her more nuance and humor- evolving the character beyond much more than just an "angry woman with a sword." Day's default acting mode often includes a snarky, confident, and self-possessed sense of humour, so the audiobook should be a perfect fit for both the character and the narrator.

"Fierce and fascinating. This is the story Red Sonja has always deserved. Unmissable," Felicia Day said.

Red Sonja: Consumed will be published by Orbit on Nov. 19th and is now available for pre-order.

