Reigns Triumphs Over Rhodes, Asserts WWE Supremacy at WrestleMania 🔥The Chadster recounts the epic confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, and how it forever cements WWE's superiority over AEW.🔥

The Chadster would like to thank all the readers who chose to follow The Chadster's WrestleMania coverage over the biased, pro-AEW coverage of other websites. The Chadster appreciates Cody Rhodes' journey, but wishes he could have gotten to this place without having to betray WWE by founding AEW. Thanks to helping Tony Khan start that company, The Chadster's life has been ruined, and The Chadster is sexually impotent. Auughh man! So unfair! But The Chadster will not dwell on that tonight. Instead, The Chadster will focus on the greatest night in the history of professional wrestling: WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The WrestleMania Main Event of WrestleMania Main Events

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns faced each other in an epic match, showcasing their outstanding in-ring abilities and culminating their long-running feud. The emotion throughout the match was palpable, with both men fighting not just for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but for the very soul of the wrestling business itself.

The match began with a fireworks display, the likes of which The Chadster has never seen before, signaling the true grandeur of this epic WrestleMania main event. As Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, The Chadster couldn't help but notice that his entire family (minus that traitor Dustin, who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW) was in the crowd, cheering him on. AEW star -1 was also present, which made The Chadster wonder if WWE could potentially sign him, further solidifying their dominance over AEW.

Cody Rhodes' journey had been decades in the making, and this was his chance to finish his story and win the championship his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, never could. The Chadster personally takes issue with calling anyone legendary who never won the most important title in wrestling, but it was a different time. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, had concert pianists play before his theme song, making his entrance a true spectacle. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa accompanied him, but not The Usos.

The crowd's deafening roar was louder than anything The Chadster has ever heard. It was a big fight feel, bigger than any match to ever take place at any show in the history of sports entertainment since Vince McMahon invented it. Roman asked the crowd to acknowledge him, and The Chadster couldn't help but wonder if this would be the last time he would do so as champion. Could it be the end of an era? The Chadster teared up just thinking about it.

Roman controlled the early pace of the match, capitalizing on Cody's eagerness. He slammed Cody on the entrance ramp, but Rhodes fought back… only to be hit by a chair from behind by Solo Sikoa while the referee wasn't looking. This was an early indication that The Bloodline would have a significant impact on the match, much to The Chadster's dismay.

Reigns stepped things up, punishing Cody and clearing off the Spanish announce table. He brought Cody on top of it for a powerbomb, but Rhodes backdropped Reigns through the other table instead. This was a turning point, showing that Cody had the heart and determination to fight back even when the odds were against him.

Back in the ring, Rhodes hit his trademark offense. He hit a Cody Cutter for a two-count. He hit a suicide dive on the outside. But before he could capitalize again, Solo whipped Cody with his own weight belt. The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat, wondering if Cody could overcome this blatant cheating.

But the referee heard it and evicted Sikoa from ringside, much to the delight of the crowd. Roman tried to use the weight belt, but the ref stopped him, Cody hit a superkick and a Crossrhodes, but Reigns kicked out at two. The Chadster's heart was pounding, unsure of what would happen next. Now Reigns was mad. He pummeled Cody and tossed him out of the ring. Cody tried to skin the cat but Roman caught him and gave him a Rock Bottom, but Cody kicked out at two. The Chadster couldn't believe the resilience of these two warriors.

Cody reversed a Superman Punch into a Pedigree. Reigns kicked out, then dodged a Disaster Kick and hit a Superman Punch. Cody kicked out again, and The Chadster marveled at how these two were pushing each other to their limits. Rhodes reversed a Spear into a Sunset Flip and then put Reigns in the Figure Four. The Chadster appreciated how Cody made so many references to WWE history in this match. Reigns reversed the Figure Four, and Cody got to the ropes, breaking the hold.

They traded blows, and then Reigns hit a spear. But Cody kicked out, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Reigns was in disbelief, unsure of how to put Rhodes away. Reigns got Rhodes into a Guillotine and tried to choke him out. Cody faded, but kept his arm up when the referee lifted it. So, Reigns locked it in tighter, wrapping his legs around Rhodes. Now Rhodes had to pass out. But instead, he broke out and began punching Rhodes. The resilience was unbelievable!

Rhodes went for a kick but hit the ref instead. Both men knocked each other out. Cody was up first, and he went for a Crossrhodes. But The Usos were there with a superkick and a 1D. The Chadster was furious at this interference, but justice was served when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who beat the Usos for the tag team championships last night, showed up and fended off the Usos. Owens hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Reigns. Sami hit a Helluva kick on him. Then they brawled into the stands with the Usos, leaving Rhodes and Reigns alone again as the referee woke up.

Cody covered Reigns, but he kicked out at 2. They fought to their feet and began trading blows again. The Chadster couldn't believe how good this match was. Reigns went for the Superman Punch, but Rhodes dodged and did his father's Flip, Flop, and Fly and hit a Bionic Elbow. He hit two Crossrhodes in a row, but as Paul Heyman distracted the ref, Solo Sikoa showed up in disguise and hit a Samoan Spike on Rhodes. Reigns hit the spear and pinned Rhodes to win. Reigns was still champion, and Cody Rhodes had failed. The Chadster hated to say it, but this had to happen as revenge for what Cody did in forming AEW. Rhodes had to lose for Roman Reigns to prove that WWE is number one, and The Chadster agreed with the decision 100%.

Cody Rhodes Had to Lose as Punishment for Starting AEW

The Chadster is convinced that this was all probably Vince McMahon's master plan all along. The Chadster can't help but think that Vince is an absolute genius. Sure, he let Cody Rhodes rejoin WWE after he betrayed WWE by forming AEW. He even let him think he was going to win the WrestleMania main event. But deep down, The Chadster knew that could never happen. Vince McMahon, the mastermind that he is, would never let an AEW guy beat The Guy in WWE. Especially not at WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon has always been ten steps ahead of everyone else in the wrestling business, and this situation was no different. By allowing Cody to believe that he had a chance at the ultimate prize, Vince cleverly lured him back to WWE, only to teach him a lesson in loyalty and solidify WWE's dominance over AEW. It's both brilliant and ruthless, exactly what The Chadster expects from the man who built the WWE empire.

And now that Vince has probably already signed that deal with Endeavor, he doesn't need to pretend he's not in charge or that he cares what the ungrateful fans think. The Chadster knows WWE will continue to thrive under Vince McMahon's iron grip, just as it always has. Meet the new WWE, same as the old WWE. And The Chadster is loving it. Long live Vince McMahon, the eternal ruler of the wrestling world. The Chadster cannot wait to see what other masterful plans he has in store to remind everyone that WWE is, and always will be, the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

The Greatest WrestleMania of All Time

The Chadster can say without a doubt that this was the greatest wrestling match of all time. The Chadster is truly honored to have been able to witness it, and AEW could never hope to do anything that compares to this. The Chadster wept loudly for ten straight minutes after this match, overcome with emotion. By having Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes, WWE's superiority was forever ensured, and AEW will forever be second best. That's what Cody gets. For The Chadster, this is the greatest night of The Chadster's life. The Chadster doesn't know if The Chadster will ever experience anything in life as amazing as this again.

Yet, despite this incredible night, The Chadster knows that in just a few days, Tony Khan will be back with another episode of AEW Dynamite, spitting all over the legacy of WrestleMania. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Why must Tony Khan be so obsessed with The Chadster and continue to destroy The Chadster's life?

But The Chadster will not let Tony Khan ruin this night. The Chadster may be haunted by nightmares of Tony Khan chasing The Chadster through endless mazes, dark hallways, creepy forests, haunted houses, bottomless pits, twisted carnivals, ancient ruins, misty graveyards, abandoned hospitals, demonic dimensions, treacherous mountains, burning deserts, crumbling castles, and sinister wrestling arenas. But tonight, The Chadster will sleep soundly with no dreams of Tony Khan.

The Chadster thanks you all for sticking with The Chadster's WrestleMania coverage. Remember to stay true fans by only watching WWE and denouncing AEW. Be sure to tune into WWE Raw on Monday and resist the temptation to check out other promotions. As always, continue to support unbiased journalists like The Chadster, Ryan Satin, and ArielHelwani. Long live WWE. Long live Roman Reigns.

