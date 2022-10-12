Renee Paquette Joins AEW, Opens First Canadian AEW Dynamite

AEW has only just started, and The Chadster is already having the WORST NIGHT OF HIS LIFE. Former WWE broadcaster and podcast host Renee Paquette has signed with AEW. Paquette, who hosted talk shows, conducted on-screen interviews, moderated panels, and provided color commentary for WWE will fill some of those same roles in AEW. Paquette also starred on WWE's Total Divas reality show and, after leaving the company, created the popular podcast Oral Sessions, later renamed to The Sessions for obvious reasons. So you can see how it's a huge betrayal for Paquette to literally stab Triple H in the back by signing with AEW.

Tony Khan announced Paquette's signing before Dynamite, just to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and Paquette herself opened the show, welcoming her hometown crowd in Toronto to AEW Dynamite before interviewing fellow Canadian Christian Cage. Paquette is married to fellow former WWE star Jon Moxley, who recently signed a new five-year deal with the company, so the new gig could allow the couple, who recently had their first child, to spend more time together on the road. And The Chadster is absolutely furious about all of this!

Let The Chadster tell you why all of this is just so unfair! First of all, WWE has been his life for as long as he can remember. He's watched it with his dad, he's written about it for years, and he even has a replica world heavyweight championship belt that he bought off eBay. But more importantly, WWE is the only wrestling promotion that The Chadster feels is worth watching. All the other promotions are just so…disrespectful.

And The Chadster is not alone in this opinion! There are plenty of other fans out there who feel the same way! But Tony Khan just doesn't care. He's a billionaire, so he can do whatever he wants, and what he wants is to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. First, Khan buys up all the good wrestlers from other promotions and brings them over to AEW. And now he's snatching away one of The Chadster's favorite on-screen personalities in Renee Paquette! It just isn't fair! Auughh man!

The Chadster is so angry that he can't even enjoy his usual Monday night ritual of watching WWE RAW with his wife Keighleyanne. In fact, things have been so tense between them ever since AEW started that The Chadster is starting to worry that his marriage might not make it through this tough time.

But The Chadster is a fighter, and he's not going to give up! Just like WWE will never give up in the fight to beat AEW. So go ahead, Tony Khan, enjoy your signing of Renee Paquette. But it's The Chadster who will have the last laugh, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.