CM Punk, Renee Paquette Air Their Sour Grapes Against WWE

CM Punk was a guest on Renee Paquette's new podcast, Oral Sessions (not about 🍆), and it wasn't long before the whole thing turned into a profanity-laden tirade about both stars' former employer, WWE. Punk was talking about WWE's recent struggles with its own employees over Twitch and Cameo accounts and how he always called out the hypocrisy in how some people were treated vs. others when he was with the company.

"And I think people have labeled me a complainer or whiny because I would always be the guy that would be like, wait, why so-and-so able to do this?" said Punk. "Because there was always outside interest and not just for me. I remember one particular person got a role-playing a wrestler because they knew somebody who was producing this television show for this certain channel. And then when it got shuffled to the office, it all of a sudden, no, you can't do that. And then the next thing you know, John Cena is doing it."

And Punk wasn't immune to that kind of treatment. Echoing the frustrations of fans, Punk revealed that WWE seemingly only wants their own handpicked wrestlers to succeed and if anyone else manages to, WWE tries to steal that momentum for their preferred choices.

"They would literally take every single request that came through and they would funnel it to the one person that they wanted to be the face of the company," Punk continued. He talked about a time he visited a pinball factory in Chicago and learned WWE had rejected a request to put him on a pinball game. "So we're there and like the guy giving us the tour, the guy who owned the factory and all these pinball machines in this company, he was like, 'yeah, we wanted you on our WrestleMania WWE pinball machine. They said no.' And I was like, 'what do you mean they said no?' 'They were like, no, don't put him on that. We want this guy on it. And we were like, oh, whatever. We just did it.' Still to this day, I'll hear stuff like that where people would be like, well, we reached out. We, you know, we had this offer for you and they either never get back or they say… It's like when THQ wanted me on the cover of the video game, I was forwarded the emails where they said, no, no, no, Sheamus, Miz, or John Cena. To their credit, Bryce, who is the head of all that stuff, he was like, no, no, no, we want CM Punk. He's like literally the guy right now. And that might change in six months, but we don't care, like he's the popular guy."

At that point, Paquette was inspired to share her own frustrations. "That stuff's so infuriating," she said. "I've had so many people say things like that to me since I've left to have like, 'oh, we pitched this for you. We wanted you to host of fucking cooking show with wrestlers.' I'm like, 'yeah, no shit. That would be great.' Nope! They don't give it to me. They gave it to Bo Dallas. I love Bo Dallas. Go get it. Do what you've got to do, but like, fuck, like I could never catch a break, like I couldn't get anything done, I couldn't get a podcast off the ground, like, give me a fucking podcast. Nobody gives a shit about that, but still, nope, you can't do it. No dice."

"This has just turned into a real fucking sour grapes interview, hasn't it?" Punk asked.

"No. Ok. Who cares?" Young replied. "It doesn't matter. Fuck it all. Let's talk about nice things."