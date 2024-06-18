Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien, season 4, syfy, USA Network

Resident Alien Returning for Season 4; Moves From SYFY to USA Network

Resident Alien fans now have a fourth season to look forward to, with the Alan Tudyk-starring series moving from SYFY to USA Network.

Fans of Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien can rest easy and put to rest any plans they have for a "#SaveResidentAlien" campaign. The series – based on the Dark House comics created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse – will be returning for a fourth season, and it will be moving from SYFY to USA Network. The news comes a little more than a month after reports that there were question marks surrounding where Resident Alien could find a home if a new season was ordered – with a return to SYFY considered "unlikely" and a move to USA Network already discussed.

Sources said that there was a strong desire to keep the series under the NBCUniversal umbrella since it's a big winner for the company globally, but with budget-tightening going on in cable across the board, the series could potentially see a cut to the tune of as much as $500,000 per episode for the fourth season. While the series would fit nicely with USA Network's recommitment to scripted drama, it comes with a ceiling of reportedly approximately $2M-$3M per episode. Outside of NBCU, the report listed Netflix as another possible home (with the first two seasons debuting on the streamer back in February).

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY's Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn't Harry's only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Sara Tomko) and D'arcy (Alice Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world; Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

Stemming from UCP, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television from Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse's comic book series by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive produce.

