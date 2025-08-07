Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: revival

Revival S01E09: "Mother of Babylon" Preview; Showrunners on Final Eps

Along with our preview for SYFY's Revival S01E09: "Mother of Babylon," showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce tease what's still to come.

Over the weekend, we passed along an early preview for tonight's episode of SYFY and showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce's adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival that also included a look at why "A Rose and a Thorn" could be the best episode of an already impressive first season. But for this go-around, our focus shifts back to the here and now as we look at what S01E09: "Mother of Babylon" has to offer. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have a sneak peek to pass along that sees Dana (Melanie Scrofano), Wayne (David James Elliott), and their forces looking to take down Blaine (Steven Ogg) and rescue Dr. Ramin (Andy McQueen) without setting off a full-scale war with Blaine's militia. Meanwhile, Blaine makes the case to Dr. Ramin that they're not that different…

During San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Boyce and Koontz shared that the final three episodes will have some major game-changing moments regarding what viewers have seen so far regarding existing relationships and previous moments and encounters. "Yeah, we've got a lot of surprises in store still. I don't think people are fully prepared for where we're going to go, and we're excited about it," Boyce shared during an interview with Screen Rant. "Next week is pretty much a flashback episode, a departure episode. It's going to really explore the Black Bear case, and just how that kind of played out, and what that means to Dana and to the whole family. So, we're excited about that. We're excited about 9 and 10, which are crazy, and I think people are going to love them."

"Yeah, they're so fast paced. Again, I think we thought about all this with the audience in mind," Koontz added. "For example, Aaron in episode 4 is shot and he dies, so that was something where I'm just going to feel like Aaron's going to be, I believe this guy's Em's killer, maybe, or he's part of the plan from the get-go. So, I have to give the audience something early, otherwise I'll be frustrated if I wait 10 episodes to hear that. So it's like, 'What can we give the audience by still pulling back, and asking new questions without giving other ones away?' So it was really fun to kind of do that. And then episode 8 is a flashback episode that also allows us to understand things that have come before it. So, it's going to recontextualize scenes that you didn't realize had an entire other meaning, and other things that were going on, and characters' relationships that you had no idea were intersecting. But that will give us the context of that to then understand how it ties back into Em's murder, and our A-story, and what happened with Revival Day, because they're all centrally linked, and that was a fun thing to lay out."

Revival Season 1 Episode 9: "Mother of Babylon" Preview

Revival Season 1 Episode 9: "Mother of Babylon": Dana (Melanie Scrofano) and Wayne (David James Elliott) race to free the Revivers, as Em (Romy Weltman) faces a haunting fight for her life.

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story, as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Scrofano) is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

Premiering on SYFY on Thursday, June 12th, the series adaptation stars Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), CM Punk (Heels), Gia Sandhu (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Katharine King So (The Voyeurs), Maia Jae Bastidas (Gen V), Nathan Dales (Letterkenny), Mark Little (Mr. D), Glen Gould (Tulsa King), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal), and Conrad Coates (Fargo).

Scrofano's Dana Cypress is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date."

Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect."

McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life."

"Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers."

Sandhu's Nithiya Weimar is "a seasoned psychologist fighting Stage 4 cancer."

King So's May Tao is "a local journalist with a healthy distrust of the Wausau Police who harbors big secrets of her own."

Bastidas' Kay is "Em's opinionated college roommate with a penchant for getting high and getting into trouble."

Dales' Deputy McCray is "the obnoxious, abrasive head of the local Drug Task Force.

Little's Deputy Brent is "Dana's closest confidant on the force – quirky, sweet-hearted, and the lead bowler of the Pinsconsin Pride."

Gould's Deputy JP Brissett is "second in command under Wayne Cypress, a sheriff's deputy who is one of the few that can keep a level head within the chaos following Revival Day."

Chorostecki's Patty Cypress is the "deceased mother of Em and Dana and the late wife of Wayne Cypress. The glue that held the Cypress family together."

Coates' Mayor Dillisch is "Wausau's Mayor who, despite his best efforts, is thrown into the center of the Revival Day mystery and is constantly at odds with the Sheriff."

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who executive produce alongside Scrofano, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, Neil Tabatznik, Stephen Foster, and Amanda Row.

