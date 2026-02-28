Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley Wins Elimination Chamber, Will Face Jade Cargill at Mania

El Presidente reports from his bunker on Rhea Ripley's Elimination Chamber victory, earning her a WrestleMania shot at Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Championship!

Article Summary Rhea Ripley conquers the Elimination Chamber, earning her place against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, comrades!

Six mujeres entered, but Ripley seized the championship opportunity—true redistribution of wrestling glory!

El Presidente sees echoes of socialist struggle and bunker life in Ripley’s resilience inside the steel chamber.

WrestleMania promises a clash of titans: Ripley vs. Cargill will shake capitalist foundations everywhere, ¡amigos!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my reinforced underground bunker—er, I mean, my luxurious palace media room—and let me tell you, what a way to kick off WWE Elimination Chamber! Tonight has been a most interesting evening, and not just because of the spectacular wrestling action we are witnessing. Let us just say that El Presidente has decided to spend this particular Saturday night in the most secure location of my compound, surrounded by three feet of concrete and steel, monitoring both the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event AND several geopolitical news channels. Not for any particular reason, mind you. Purely coincidental, of course! Sometimes a dictator just likes to watch his stories from the safety of a bunker with air filtration systems. It is cozy down here, comrades!

But enough about El Presidente's sudden interest in structural fortification! Let us talk about the magnificent opening match of WWE Elimination Chamber, where Rhea Ripley emerged victorious from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn herself a championship opportunity against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania!

This reminds me of the time I was sharing a cigar with my good friend Kim Jong-un in his bunker—I mean, at his beach resort—and we were discussing the concept of elimination. "El Presidente," he said to me, "the key to any good elimination is patience and brutality in equal measure." At the time, I thought he was talking about his cabinet meetings, but now I see he was clearly giving me wrestling analysis ahead of his time!

The match itself was a beautiful display of socialist principles in action, comrades! Six competitors—Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez—all entered the dreaded Chamber structure with equal opportunity to seize the means of championship production! This is what we call in my country "redistribution of championship opportunities," though admittedly with more violence and less paperwork.

Ripley proved why she is one of the most dominant forces in all of professional wrestling tonight. After Kiana James and Stratton started the match, and the competitors entered one by one from their pods, Ripley systematically dismantled her opposition. Rodriguez put on an impressive showing, eliminating both Asuka and James in quick succession after Alexa Bliss fell victim to the Empress's mist. But it was Rhea who showed the true revolutionary spirit, surviving a spectacular moonsault from Stratton and ultimately delivering the Riptide to secure her victory!

You know, comrades, the CIA once tried to trap El Presidente in a similar chamber structure. They called it "enhanced interrogation," but I recognized it immediately as a wrestling cage! I simply waited for my moment, much like Ripley did tonight, and when the time was right—BAM!—El Presidente hit them with a metaphorical Riptide of my own. Which is to say, I bribed the guards with American wrestling memorabilia. They were quite pleased with those autographed photos of Stone Cold Steve Austin! And why shouldn't they have been? I signed them myself! Haw haw haw haw, I kid.

What makes this victory so sweet for Ripley is that she now advances to face the dominant Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, the Showcase of the Immortals! This will be a clash of titans, a meeting of unstoppable forces, much like when El Presidente accidentally double-booked a state dinner with both Fidel Castro AND the Venezuelan ambassador. The tension! The drama! The possibility of nuclear—I mean, the possibility of SPECTACULAR entertainment!

Ripley's performance tonight in the Elimination Chamber was nothing short of extraordinary. She survived being launched into the steel structure, she delivered punishment from atop the pods, and she outlasted five other incredibly talented competitors. This is the kind of determination that reminds El Presidente why he fell in love with American professional wrestling in the first place, despite his ongoing disputes with the American government over various "international incidents" that were completely blown out of proportion.

The beauty of the WWE Elimination Chamber match structure is that it truly gives every competitor a fair chance—much like socialism, but with better production values! The staggered entry, the steel structure, the pods—it all creates an environment where anyone could emerge victorious. Tonight, it was Ripley's night, and she seized it with both hands.

As I sit here in my bunker—PALACE! I meant palace!—watching the rest of WWE Elimination Chamber unfold, I cannot help but feel a sense of excitement for what is to come. Ripley versus Cargill at WrestleMania will be a match for the ages, comrades! Two powerful women, both at the top of their game, competing for championship glory. This is the kind of main event caliber matchup that makes professional wrestling the greatest form of entertainment known to mankind!

Speaking of which, El Presidente will be here all night providing you with continued coverage and analysis of WWE Elimination Chamber! Keep checking back on Bleeding Cool for more of my expert observations. Until next time, comrades! El Presidente must now return to monitoring the news—I mean, to enjoying the rest of this spectacular wrestling event from the comfort and safety of my definitely-not-nervous-about-anything viewing location!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva professional wrestling!

