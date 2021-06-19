Rick and Morty, Adult Swim & Soulja Boy Remind You Who Did It First

With "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)" now less than a day away, fans of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping Rick and Morty is getting ready for its literally out-of-this-world Season 5 premiere (more on that below). To add an appropriate soundtrack to the weekend's celebration, producer-rapper Soulja Boy released a full audio track for "Rick & Morty," which was first teased during a Fortnite livestream is now available in full.

You can check out the audio video below, but let's kick things off with a look at Soulja Boy himself celebrating the track via Instagram and TikTok (Warning: Might be some NSFW stuff moving forward).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy)

While Adult Swim followed that up by making it clear with an animated post (with some amazing animation work from Deege) who it was exactly that did it first:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [adult swim] (@adultswim)

Of course, you need the original to know what it's all about so here's a listen to Soulja Boy's ( aka Big Draco) "Rick & Morty":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Soulja Boy (Big Draco) – Rick & Morty (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L99s7ovGagQ)

Here's a look at the cold open to the Season 5 premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Mort Dinner Rick Andre":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2AFf9wSAdM)

This Sunday, the out-of-this-world celebration "Global Rick and Morty Day (#GlobalRickAndMortyDay)" kicks off to honor the series return with special surprises, fun moments, and celebrations. But this year, they're going big with the first episode premiering from space with the launch of Rick's Space Cruiser 150,000 ft into the atmosphere. And that's not all! Fans can also head on over to the "Go Rick Yourself" site (here) to create a personalized Rick and Morty avatar (and if you're in the US or Mexico, you can even create a custom t-shirt) to celebrate the new season "fashionably." Check out the following trailer for "Global Rick and Morty Day" for the intel you need:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day | June 20 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0cPxgUb2Z4)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the third trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, landing on our screens on June 20th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

So here's a look back at the second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 5, with more clues to what lies ahead when the dimensional-hopping duo head back to Adult Swim this Summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tks_1uCO5kA)

And to make the package complete? A look back at the full-length version of the first main trailer along with a teaser that contained some additional scenes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Zy_mLgSNQ)

