Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd's Rick Makes That 100 Years Promise

With tonight's one-hour, two-episode ("Forgetting Sarick Mortshall"& "Rickmurai Jack") Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, viewers were left with a whole lot of canon and a dire cliffhanger to deal with as they await Season 6 (our review will drop tomorrow). But to help pass the time? One more live-action Rick and Morty with Christopher Lloyd going full-on Rick like a champ while Jaeden Martell gets to show f some of his physical acting skills this time as Morty. And with this being the ending f the series (for now), it's only appropriate that this clip goes back to the beginning.

In the following clip, we see a recreation of the ending of the series premiere, as Morty lays on the ground writhing from some internal organ issues while Rick promises/threatens Morty that their adventures had only just begun:

The clip from earlier today finds Morty ready to drop a major lecture on Rick over not learning anything from the last time he turned himself into a pickle. Except Rick didn't throw that switch (this time), and as for him "learning anything" from his least pickled adventure? Well, we'll let Lloyd's Rick answer that one in the clip below:

Here's a look at the original live-action scene filmed for Adult Swim's 20th anniversary:

Last month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)