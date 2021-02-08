Emmy Award-winning Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) and animation studio Bento Box Entertainment are looking to take viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. On Monday, we learned that FOX has given a formal series order for the animated project, set to premiere in 2022. The series is one of the first projects under Fox Entertainment's new business model regarding series that are moving from development to series order. Essentially, the move results in Fox Entertainment holding onto the rights to the series its producing in-house. "It is such a nice, full-circle business moment in a sense that it represents many of the touchpoints that we've talked about," explained Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. "We have a Fox Entertainment fully owned and financed animated show from Dan Harmon at the top of his game that Bento Box will produce, and It will be ours for the broadcast network and to stream on Tubi. The series also is the first to move forward under our broadcast direct model."

Since Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn first came on board the multimedia company, five new animated series have been ordered. "Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilization into a remarkably sharp commentary on today's politics, celebrity, and pop culture," Thorn said. "This project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy as told by one of the town's most inventive storytellers. We are proud to be partnered with Dan on this series, which strengthens our hold on the animation space and, as we continue to build Fox Entertainment, marks an important first step for us with our first fully-owned scripted property."