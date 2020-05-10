Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland's Special Mother's Day Card

Justin Roiland is having a pretty good run of things in the animation world right now. In the past week, he saw the second-half of Rick and Morty season 4 premiering on Adult Swim with an uber-meta outing and waves of critical praise. Not to be outdone, his animated sci-fi/comedy series Solar Opposites with Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) had its debut on Hulu, introducing the world to Korvo (Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack). But even with all of that success, Roiland still found the time to work up and post a "special" (and just so no one's shocked, a NSFW warning going forward) Mother's Day card that says so much. We're just not sure how to feel about it.

View this post on Instagram For my mom tomorrow (later today actually!) A post shared by Justin Roiland (@justinroiland) on May 10, 2020 at 1:26am PDT

In Roiland and McMahn's adult animated series, a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. Here's a look at the official trailer for Solar Opposites, featuring an all-star line-up of voice actors, including Roiland, Giambrone, Middleditch, Mack, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Here's a look at the promo and a sneak preview for this Sunday's episode "Promortyus", which gives Morty the chance to turn the tables on Rick in an Alien homage. As much as Rick got on Morty about not listening to him and staying in the ship, Morty gets to return some of that in-kind because clearly Rick didn't heed his concerns about overly wet eggs (not some kind of sick innuendo this time, we promise).

