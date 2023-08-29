Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty, season 7, teaser

Rick and Morty Drops Movie-Related Clues to Season 7 Episode Titles

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty posted clues for the Season 7 Episodes 1-5 titles by sharing a look at the films that inspired them.

The big news dropped last week, with a Will Smith & Martin Lawrence-starring Bad Boys-inspired key art poster confirming that the seventh season of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty would begin hitting Adult Swim screens on Sunday. October 15th. Now, we've already offered some thoughts on the poster and what it could mean, but it's looking like the poster isn't where the cinematic influences on Season 7 stopped. Over on Instagram Stories, the Emmy Award-winning series was giving folks a chance to pick between two films to determine which one inspired that particular episode. So far, we've had clues dropped for the first five episodes – and they are definitely some interesting ones. Of course, this is assuming that they're not jerking us around. Here's a look – just in case

Episode 1: "How Stella Got Her Groove Back"

Episode 2: "The Parent Trap"

Episode 3: "Air Force One"

Episode 4: "That's Amore"

"Episode 5: Unforgiven"

Rick and Morty Team on Replacing Roiland, Writing Team Stepping Up

Here's a look back at what Rick and Morty Co-EP Steve Levy and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen had to share regarding Justin Roiland and the new voice actor(s) being brought aboard – as well as how the Adult Swim series' writing team kept the ship going (all the way to another Emmy nomination – and another possible win):

On Roiland Being Replaced, Voice Acting Being Just One Part of Series & If Viewers Will Notice

Ouweleen: "The idea is that we feel that they are the same characters. Listen: voices are obviously super important in an animated series. And, of course, none of us wanted to go through what we went through. But I've been in animation for a long time, and I know that what makes a series is its different parts coming together. If the voices are obviously a big part, there is also the writing of the characters, their design… I have reason to believe that the transition will go well."

Levy: "The quality of writing has never been better, and all the screenwriters have stayed. I don't think anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices."

Ouweleen: "[On recasting process] But it's looking good. It's a rather unique situation… I'll take an example: there have been several great Bugs Bunny voice actors, and I love what Jeff Bennett has done with them. But it's not Mel Blanc! And yet we recognize the character. I even think that for 'Rick and Morty' we will do even better… It will be fine. It'll be great."

On How "Rick and Morty" Team Responded to Justin Roiland's Departure

Levy: The pill was hard to swallow. We were shocked and disturbed by what happened. But we stuck together, and we put all our energy into the series. We decided to stay positive, and in the end, we produced the best drawings, scripts, and animations of the entire series. And Dan Harmon [the co-creator of Rick and Morty] has always been in the trenches with us every step of the way. He always has an eye on everything, and sometimes that means he asks us to rewrite entire scripts, but for the good of the series. He never walked away after Justin left.

Ouweleen: There is no guide on how to react to this kind of thing. And it's not normal to experience that. Of course, it's hard; of course, it hurts. But when a whole team works on a series, the series actually becomes more important than one person. Season 7 will be pivotal; we know it, but I think we've never done better so far.

