Rick and Morty Duo Launch Official Trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites

Rick and Morty duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahn are done with the teasers and key art for their upcoming adult animated sci-fi Hulu series Solar Opposites. With the series hitting the streaming service on May 8, curious viewers are getting an official trailer that shines a much brighter spotlight on Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack): five aliens who clearly have some "differing opinions" when it comes to life on Earth. The fact that they're aliens who are here to protect a device that will terraform the planet into something "shiny and new" (we're assuming wiping our the current "animals" populating it is part of that plan) has us crossing our fingers, toes, and other various body parts to keep the four on humanity's good side. So it's safe to say that their opinions matter, assuming they don't kill themselves (or each other) trying to adapt to and over-the-top enjoy the vices on our planet. After watching the official trailer, though? Not so sure I feel good putting the fate of the planet in their, um, hands?

Is that a fair take for us to have on the planet's four newest visitors? For Roiland, it's about viewing their tale as an immigration story that substitutes planets for countries. With that in mind, they're learning so mistakes will be made. We're just hoping that the number of "mistakes" remains low, especially after hearing how the series co-creator describes it: "They have the best of intentions and there's a lot of misunderstanding. But the show is very violent, with unintentional deaths. The characters are very sweet and nice, but they tend to kill a lot of people accidentally." Hulu's Solar Opposites features an all-star line-up of voice actors, including Roiland, Giambrone, Middleditch, Mack, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.