Rick and Morty S06, Aqua Teen Return Highlight Adult Swim Block Party

This summer's Adult Swim Festival is going the "Block Party" route and taking the show to Philly from August 5-7, and they're not messing around right out of the gate. The weekend includes over 15 shows across 4 venues, all set to remind you about the things you love about Adult Swim via games & attractions, food trucks, beer gardens, outdoor screenings, watch parties, exclusive premieres, giveaways, merch, and more. But before you head over to the main website to learn more (like how to get tickets to attend), two big highlights stick out. First, there will be a Rick and Morty panel on Saturday, August 6, where the cast & crew will discuss the new season and offer a preview of what's to come. On that same day, there will also be a panel for Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Plantasm, with the cast & crew offering a first look at our "heroes'" return.

Now here's a look at the full promo trailer offering more details (and yes, we will have Run The Jewels back…)

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: