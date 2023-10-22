Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 2 Preview: Rick & Jerry Get Frankensteined

In this clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E02... well, it's not exactly the Rick and Jerry "team-up" that we were expecting...

As we learned from the cold open, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap," Rick and Jerry get into a heated exchange over Rick's alleged "brain privilege" that ends with two dead bodies, a lot of brain matter splattered around Rick's lab/garage, and some overtime required by Rick's AI to put everything right. But Morty's being held by an organized crime family in space, which means there's very little time to get things quite right – as you're about to see in the following clip. Because it's not about brain-swapping or body-swapping – think more along the lines of brain "Frankenstein-ing"…

Here's a look at that sneak preview for Season 7 Episode 2: "The Jerrick Trap," followed by the cold open and what Showrunner Scott Marder & series co-creator Dan Harmon had to share about the casting the new voices for our dimension-hopping duo:

Rick and Morty: Scott Marder, Dan Harmon on Casting New Voices

Marder and Harmon opened up about the casting process, why Ian Cardoni & Harry Belden made the cut (and what they had to go through), Harmon's limited role, who voiced Mr. Poopybutthole in the season opener (it wasn't Cardoni or Belden), and if Roiland's departure impacting the show creatively. With Roiland having previously voiced Mr. Poopybutthole and the character playing a prominent role in the season's first episode, Marder confirmed that John Allen was brought in to supply Poopy's voice. "He [John Allen] took pressure off of Ian and Harry, who were both working on Poopy, but it felt like too much for either of them to be doing him in an episode of the show that they had to completely redo," Marder explained. As for whether Roiland's departure and the recent cast additions had a creative impact on the animated series, the showrunner also clarified that Rick and Morty was "already seasons ahead" because of the team working together – so much so that Marder adds that when Roiland left, "he only really left by name."

Marder on "Pretty Rigorous Process" That Cardoni & Belden Went Through: "Ian was one of the first people I heard when the search began; he was in [the] first wave: 'Mark that guy, he's got major flashes of Rick,' which was awesome. We found Harry a lot later. They just stood out. At a certain point, we couldn't expect the first wave to just nail it from start to finish. Anyone that we felt had pure moments of either character, we had to bring back and see what they could do on their feet. We brought those guys back in with a wave of people a ton of times and made them go through a bunch of sides and do all scenes in a way we wouldn't even do normally just to see what their stamina was and if they could stay in voice. We put them through a pretty rigorous process."

Harmon on Getting Involved Late in the Casting Process: "I didn't want to even know their names. These guys would keep me blind in strategic ways. They were using me as a contestant on 'Is It Cake?' to test the foolproofness of this. There was a blind process where for all I knew, I was saying my favorite Rick is a different person than my favorite Morty. It was a very mindful process. I can't answer the question about what I liked about their reads other than that they sounded the most like the characters moving on and staying alive to me. I did meet both of these kids at a Dodgers game when we were celebrating wrapping the season, and I couldn't believe how young they were. I can't imagine what it's like for them to be wandering into this gig."

Harmon Likes What He Sees of Cardoni & Belden So Far: "Now that they've got the job, I can say that I like that they're already willing to work very hard because that's always going to be a requirement in recording these voices because we tend to develop these stories on the fly, and dialogue get rewritten and needs to be rerecorded as we're audio mixing and stuff like that."

