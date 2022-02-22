Rick and Morty & Solar Opposites Workers Petition TAG to Unionize

As of this earlier this evening, we learned that Hulu's Solar Opposites and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty have another thing in common besides Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Production workers at both adult animated series have filed to join The Animation Guild (TAG) to collectively bargain for their first union contract. Positions listed as making up the bargaining unit include production managers, production supervisors, design assistants, casting assistants, storyboard coordinators, and office production coordinators & assistants. "This move follows a request by a super majority of the workers last week to be voluntarily recognized. Attorneys representing both production companies responded to this request by contacting TAG and stating that the productions' parent studios, Adult Swim and 20th Century Fox, were not willing to voluntarily recognize the entire unit as was proposed by The Animation Guild," said TAD about the filing. In addition, the guild has also filed a petition to begin the process towards creating a union election.

"Production workers are the heart of the animation industry and have been underappreciated and under-compensated for far too long. It's time for us to have a seat at the table alongside our artist colleagues," said Kallan Zimmerman, production manager on Solar Opposites, in a statement provided by The Animation Guild. Jennifer Vogan, assistant production manager on Rick & Morty, added, "I voted yes to unionize with TAG because I believe in representation and protection of production workers. We need real benefits and without unionizing, our needs will never be recognized and addressed." Dana Bell, design coordinator on Solar Opposites, also added, "I'm excited to unite with my coworkers in production who work so hard in these shows, to join forces with the artists at TAG, and to work towards getting the recognition and the benefits that we deserve."