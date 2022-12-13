Rick and Morty: Some Final-ish S06 Finale Thoughts; Harmon, Marder BTS

Look, it's not like things couldn't have been a whole lot worse by the time the end credits rolled on Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty Season 6 finale, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation." Sure, Rick did kinda betray Morty and the family by replacing himself with a robot version of himself just before the "Knights of the Sun" adventure. But at least he did it that late in the season. Can you imagine if it had been a robot all along? Since the second episode of the season? Yeah… that would've been uglier than what Beth, Summer & Space Beth did to Robot Rick. Plus, it looks like Rick realizes he doesn't have to pursue Rick Prime alone, which is a healthy sign of him continuing to open up. That said? If this is one of those "Captain Ahab/Moby Dick" situations, then we're worried that Rick will end up dragging down Morty and the rest of the family with him. And let's not forget about Evil Morty. Could we have a super-villain team-up on the way, or a "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" situation about to happen? So when does Season 7 premiere? So with that in mind, let's take a look behind the scenes at the creative process that went into the season ender.

In the following look at the season finale, Harmon and writer Scott Marder discuss how they were looking for a season-ender that was fun but also touched upon a number of the storyline threads from throughout the sixth season:

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Back in July, the 10-episode "Rick and Morty" digital spinoff The Vindicators 2 (yup, a prequel to S03E04 "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender") hit YouTube. Executive produced by Harmon, Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the series follows the adventures of Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Million Ants, Crocubot & Noob Noob, and their comrades Lady Katana, Diablo Verde, and Calypso (RIP) as we learn the truth behind the team's epic battle with Doomnomitron. Here's a look at the first two chapters (and you can check out Chapters 3-10 here):