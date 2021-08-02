Rick and Morty Takashi Sano Short: Summer Meets God, Rick Meets Evil

If you ever needed an example of the vital and essential role that Morty plays in Rick's life, you need to look no further than Sunday night's Jacob Hair-directed and John Harris-written episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion." While we're still processing all of the long-term implications of the Smiths having control of a very large Incest Baby, the further divide between Rick and Morty this season, what Space Beth is up to, and things like that (review later this week), we actually woke up this morning to this surprising treat. That's right, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) is back with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)

